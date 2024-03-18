A South African mom shared a video on social media showing her after-school routine with her children

The TikTok footage shows the kids changing out of their uniforms, cleaning their shoes, doing homework, and enjoying dinner together

Many people commented on the video, praising the mom for her routine and saying it was an inspiration

A mom shared a heartwarming video on social media showcasing her after-school routine with her kids. Image: @beulah_matsitse

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi mom took to social media to share a wholesome video of how after school afternoon routine with her children.

Mom shares children's afternoon routine

Routines provide opportunities for young children to learn and practice essential life skills.

Footage shared by @beulah_matsitse_ shows her children returning back from school as they make their way to their bedroom to change out their uniforms.

The footage goes on to show the kids cleaning their school shoes after having their lunch.

@beulah_matsitse_can be heard explaining that her kids have a schedule which details what they need to do and prepare for the following day, before they get stuck into doing their homework until dinner time.

The family is then seen enjoying their dinner around the dinner table before the kids get ready for bed.

Watch the video below:

SA impressed by family's routine

Many netizens were left in awe of the family's routine and responded with heartwarming comments. Others shared how the family's lifestyle was a goal for themselves in the future.

Layla commented:

"Thank you mommy for helping with homework and studying! This means so much to us as teachers."

Kereng commented:

"'It's time for me to be my husband's baby' Love it!"

kabiwinter said:

"This is the end goal ."

<3 replied:

"You are raising them so beautifully mama!!"

Hairy said:

"Amaphupho❤."

mamaZN02 said:

"Chef did what."

Ayamah Zinhle Binda wrote:

"Lapho ngangibuya ekhaya ngibeke iskhwama ngyodlala. Wait for 5pm khane ngyendlini."

Watle Hlaki said:

"Your husband is Mpho Matsitse. Wow, what a great guy, I love his leadership style. You have gained a follower sis."

