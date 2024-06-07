A life coach on TikTok is urging women to be independent and have their own finances and goals

She advises against relying solely on a man for financial security, emphasising the importance of self-sufficiency

The advice resonated with many viewers who shared stories of their own take on the topic

A life coach on TikTok is urged women to be financially independent after a wife was kicked out of her home.

Source: Getty Images

Being an independent woman who has her own things is important regardless of your relationship status.

Life coach addresses the importance of women having their own things

A TikTok video shared by a TikTok life coach, @lundi_thelifecoach features a clip of a wife being kicked out by her husband from their home following an altercation.

Reacting to the clip, @lundi_thelifecoach speaks on the importance of women developing themselves and not relying solely on a man to be their provider.

"Someone's status is not contagious. Just because you share a bed with that person, it doesn't mean that whatever belongs to them is going to automatically be bestowed on you. It doesn't work like that, even when you are married," @lundi_thelifecoach explained.

She reiterated that the narrative of a man being the provider is not sufficient when the woman has no means to take care of herself should the worst happen, such as him no longer wanting to be in the relationship.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to life coach's advice

Many netizens responded with positive comments, appreciating @lundi_thelifecoach's sound advice. Others commented on how many reluctant women still wouldn't be open to taking her advice.

tawanalele responded:

"A lot of these men with money don't push their wives to be better."

katlegokekana606z wrote:

"I used the money he gave me to take myself to school graduating around spring time."

Sesethu Sese replied:

"This is true sisi mna I did my drivers license last year. This year I started studying at MANCOSA. I'm 28 I have 2 kids, they stay with me and I work 9 to 5. it's hard to study while I'm working. but I'm not going to sleep on myself."

thabomsomi6 said:

"Bazokuzonda laba abangafuni to develop themselves kodwa ukhuluma iqiniso ✌️ (They will hate you for speaking the truth because the don't want to develop themselves)."

June.Rose replied:

"Ngiyak'thanda siswaze wakhuluma iqiniso (I love you sis, you have spoken the truth)."

Simnikiwe responded:

"Abezwa laba sisi noma ungafika nayiphi I advice behlule (These ladies don't want to listen whatever advice you give them)."

Zaba said:

"Anofunda ukuyiphatha batsele lokho sisi(They must learn to be independent)."

