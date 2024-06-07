A woman shared a before and after look at her baby boy following his visit to his grandmother's house

Before the baby left, he wore name-brand clothes but wore a buttoned-up shirt while he was away from his mother

Some people laughed at the transformation, while others said that they could not see the change and jokingly blamed the quality of the picture

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A mother showed how her son transformed in style after visiting his grandmother. Images: @madeyi22

Source: TikTok

A woman participated in a TikTok challenge and showed internet users what her son looked like before and after visiting his grandmother's house.

Taking to her TikTok account, @madeyi22 shared a clip of her precious baby boy, who is no more than a few months old. The little guy wore a beanie, a black, long-sleeved Adidas top, and white bottoms, keeping the legs and feet warm.

The video of the woman's son cuts to him looking older than before. The child still wore a beanie. However, the style changed dramatically. Instead of a modern look with name-brand clothes, @madeyi22's son wore a light-coloured buttoned shirt with a yellow top underneath, brown track pants and grey socks.

Another picture of the baby shows him with a bald head, not forgetting the buttoned-up onesie.

Watch the adorable yet comical transformation video below:

Netizens react to the little one's transformation

While some people laughed at the little person's change in appearance, others could not see a difference.

@makapanda7 said of the baby's appearance:

"The child even gained weight, well-taken care of and warm, too."

@malethabomalethabo laughed and wrote:

"I'd cry 40 days and 40 nights."

@user61295869811855 asked in the comments:

"Why are they like this when coming from grannies? The last time, I couldn't even recognise my boy."

@selinahlepota provided a reason for the transformation, saying:

"Different phone, same baby."

@i_fanson, who did not see a difference, commented:

"The boy is still the same. Nothing has changed."

Grandma turns city boy grandson into shepherd

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a mother who shared a hilarious transformation of her son when he visited his grandmother in the Eastern Cape.

The mother could not believe her eyes when she visited her family in the village and saw how foreign her son looked, dressed in raggedy clothes.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News