A lady in the mother city showcased how she went for a swim in the cold Cape Town weather

The stunner's hubby shared his thoughts on his wife's action, and the clip gained a massive attraction

The woman's hilarious antics amused South Africans as they took to the comments with laughter

Cape Town has been experiencing rainfall and extreme cold weather for weeks. However, despite the cold, one woman in the mother city decided to go for a swim.

A lady swam in the cold Cape Town ocean during winter in a TikTok video. Image: @michelleskyhayward

Source: TikTok

SA hilarious reactions to a woman swimming in cold Cape Town ocean

TikTok user @michelleskyhayward showed off how she swam on the cold beach in Blouberg. The lady's husband was not having it with his wife's actions as he expressed himself by saying:

"The fact that I have got two beanies and the weather is hectic and some weird reason...There goes the wife to go swim in the cold weather."

When the woman returned, she shared how lovely swimming felt, although the water was freezing. South Africans could not help but poke fun at the woman with one person saying in the comments.

"Even on the hottest summer day, I wouldn't be caught swimming at Blouberg Beach. You will literally freeze off!"

Take a look at the amusing video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes in the comments

The online community was stunned by the lady's actions, and many took to the comments to express their thoughts, while some cracked jokes.

Rudian said:

"Blouberg in summer is already freezing cold imagine in the middle of winter!"

Inga expressed:

"It’s the fact that even other white people are shook."

Zozibini wrote:

"She is courageous! It's so cold in Cape Town, it literally feels like a Polar Bear's a-hole."

A83tiara commented:

"Levi is in disbelief."

Western Cape declared disaster area amid severe cold fronts

Briefly News previously reported that the Western Cape has officially been declared a disaster area due to several severe cold fronts that have severely affected the region.

The provincial government approached the National Disaster Risk Management Centre for provincial disaster classification, which has been granted. The extreme weather conditions in Cape Town significantly impacted around 100,000 people.

