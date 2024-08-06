“Black Wife Effect”: Woman Thirsts Over Hunky Stranger at the Airport

A woman on TikTok shared how a man's beauty captivated her while she was at the airport

The white man had tattoos on his arm and the side of his neck and sported bleach-blonde hair and a beard

People on the internet were also swooning over the unknown gentleman and assumed he had a black woman in his life

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man's beauty had a woman getting butterflies in her stomach. Images: @kevahampton

Source: TikTok

A lady could not help herself and shared with the world that she had a crush on a complete stranger. Although, the internet didn't mind.

TikTokker Dr Keva Hampton, who was travelling at the time, took to her TikTok account (@kevahampton) to show people who she thought was eye candy. Appearing to be on a bus at the airport, the woman zoomed in on a white, tattooed man standing in the vehicle.

The gentleman boasted a bleach-blonde beard and hair, an expensive designer bag and a touch of mystery.

The love-struck doctor wrote in her post's caption:

"I know my husband is near, and I love black men. But this man right here made me consider expanding my options! Just stunning!"

Watch the video below:

People swoon over the mystery man

Of course, Keva's video reached millions of views in no time. Social media users complimented the man's looks and wondered who he was.

@ebana005 assumed the man was off the market and said:

"You know he already has someone! That looks like the black wife effect!"

@phatboy17b had a similar idea and shared in the comments:

"That man already has chocolate at home. That swag is untameable."

@hannieannie143 laughed and told the online community:

"Why did I look away from my phone when he turned his head?"

@bmorechicky complimented the man and shared their thoughts:

"I bet he has blue eyes as deep as the ocean! I love the tats, and especially the one of the cross. He needs to be part of the 'Silver Fox' crew."

Woman thirsts over jogging hunk

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local woman who hilariously showed people on the internet her crush by displaying her vocals.

While online users thought the woman was funny, they also commented on how she should approach the man.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News