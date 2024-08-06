“Black Wife Effect”: Woman Thirsts Over Hunky Stranger at the Airport
- A woman on TikTok shared how a man's beauty captivated her while she was at the airport
- The white man had tattoos on his arm and the side of his neck and sported bleach-blonde hair and a beard
- People on the internet were also swooning over the unknown gentleman and assumed he had a black woman in his life
A lady could not help herself and shared with the world that she had a crush on a complete stranger. Although, the internet didn't mind.
TikTokker Dr Keva Hampton, who was travelling at the time, took to her TikTok account (@kevahampton) to show people who she thought was eye candy. Appearing to be on a bus at the airport, the woman zoomed in on a white, tattooed man standing in the vehicle.
The gentleman boasted a bleach-blonde beard and hair, an expensive designer bag and a touch of mystery.
The love-struck doctor wrote in her post's caption:
"I know my husband is near, and I love black men. But this man right here made me consider expanding my options! Just stunning!"
Watch the video below:
People swoon over the mystery man
Of course, Keva's video reached millions of views in no time. Social media users complimented the man's looks and wondered who he was.
@ebana005 assumed the man was off the market and said:
"You know he already has someone! That looks like the black wife effect!"
@phatboy17b had a similar idea and shared in the comments:
"That man already has chocolate at home. That swag is untameable."
@hannieannie143 laughed and told the online community:
"Why did I look away from my phone when he turned his head?"
@bmorechicky complimented the man and shared their thoughts:
"I bet he has blue eyes as deep as the ocean! I love the tats, and especially the one of the cross. He needs to be part of the 'Silver Fox' crew."
Woman thirsts over jogging hunk
