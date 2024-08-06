A baby in SA amazed Mzansi with her remarkable reading skills showcased in a viral video where she reads "My bag is open" using phonetics

The video gained admiration and humorous reflections from viewers, who praised the effectiveness of phonetic teaching

Despite the joy, the 2023 National Reading Barometer highlights the ongoing literacy crisis in SA, emphasising the need for early reading support at home and in schools

A South African toddler amazed viewers with her reading abilities in a viral video, where she read "My bag is open" using phonetics. Images: @lencoe93/TikTok and Stock.

Source: TikTok

This young toddler has taken Mzansi by storm as she showcased her remarkable reading skills.

She did it so well that some could not believe it and thought the baby was reincarnated.

Mzansi is impressed

The video, posted by user @lencoe93, captures the little girl confidently reading the sentence “My bag is open” by sounding out each letter and then blending the sounds to form the words.

The toddler's impressive skills were a testament to the power of phonetic teaching, according to Mzansi parents.

South Africans commented on the video and expressed their amazement and admiration:

@Yvonne ✨wrote:

“Phonetic spellings are the simplest way to teach kids to read words 👍 I'm glad most schools realised this & are teaching phonetic alphabets."

Melanatedgoddess18 echoed this sentiment, praising the child's mother for her teaching method:

“This is a proper way to teach a child to read. Thanks mummy.”

The video also sparked some humorous and philosophical reflections among viewers. @ens noted:

“The fact that in Albanian the phonetic alphabet is the actual alphabet✨️"

Others, like @los5pelodemitoto, were both amazed and slightly bewildered:

“This is scaring me😭 that baby looks so small what,” while @Tishawn added, “I said this same thing!!! These babies have been here before.”

The toddler’s skill prompted curiosity about her age and background; @KgantshoDii asked:

“How old is the baby???!😳 So impressive,” capturing the general sentiment of awe that permeated the comments.

For some, the video brought up concerns about their parenting readiness. @Sinnombre8 confessed:

“Now I’m starting to get worried about having a kid. I don’t know how I learned to read, one day I couldn’t and the next I could. I can’t teach a kid 😭😭”

Amid the delight and wonder, one user, @king, humorously expressed a different take on the phenomenon:

“I’d be so sick if I was a child genius and my mom tried to say it was cus of reincarnation.”

SA illiteracy crisis

The 2023 National Reading Barometer gives a grim prognosis for literacy and reading skills in South Africa (SA).

It revealed that nearly three in five homes don’t have access to a single fiction or nonfiction book, and 65% of homes with children under age ten do not possess a single picture book.

According to Seago Maapola, an educational psychologist, many learners leave grade one without knowing all the letters of the alphabet, and it is predicted that by 2026, approximately 69% of 10-year-olds will be unable to read for meaning.

“The academic, social, and emotional impact of poor literacy skills cannot be underestimated. It results in frustration, low self-esteem, declining academic results, and ultimately, poor employment prospects.

“Learning starts at home and is then supported at an Early Childhood Development (ECD) level. A child must listen to stories in their mother tongue to understand and attach meaning to what has been read to them."

Maapola also said reading helps develop vocabulary, reasoning, and critical thinking and creates a love for reading, which improves educational outcomes and economic opportunities later in life.

“Give children access to books, read to them, and read with them. We must cultivate a love of reading in our homes, on our playgrounds, and in our classrooms. Literacy unlocks the world of potential for children and the magic of discovery."

