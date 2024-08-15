A South African au pair living in America melted hearts after sharing a sweet video featuring her fun host mom

Throughout the clip, the two showed off their beautiful relationship, highlighting the essence of the au pair programme

Social media users could not get enough of their energy and shared sweet messages in the comments

A South African au pair living in America proved the true essence of the au pair programme as she shared her African culture with her vibey host mom. The Mzansi lady taught her host parent essential South African slag.

The mom was a natural as she caught on fast with the pronunciation and attitude that goes with everything word.

SA au pair spreads Mzansi culture with vibey host mom

The au pair programme is designed to spread culture, and it seems that the essence of the programme has been thrown out the window in some scenarios where the au pair and host family abuse each other. Many have shared their tragic stories, but the sweet stories have also been making a comeback.

A Mzansi lady scored a sound Bingo card as she found the perfect host family in America. She often shared fun content with her mom, who has become popular in SA TikTok.

In a recent clip, Kate taught her vibey host mom, Marissa, essential Mzansi slang in order to survive in SA. The mom was a pro as she quickly grasped the South African culture and the sass that came with every pronunciation.

Kate shared the cute clip with the caption:

“We have so much fun together. Teaching my host mom some SA words. I couldn't stop laughing.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to American woman’s SA vocabulary

Social media users were stunned by the sweet video and shared lovely messages in the comments:

@Liyabona George confirmed that:

"'Oksalayo' is essential."

@Zandri dreamt of a sweet au pair experience:

"Seeing you have such a good relationship with your host mom is healing my au pair trauma."

@Tamlin officially welcomed the vibey host mom:

"Her South African name is Thandeka."

Briefly News also reported on the fan favoured pair when the South African woman in the US busted sweet moves to an Amapiano track with her American host mom. The au pair flawlessly smashed a Mzansi dance challenge with her awesome mom and shared the clip on TikTok.

They both danced harmoniously to the electrifying track, which impressed Mzansi.

