A cute couple from Cape Town shared ways that keep their relationship spicy without having to drink

The non-drinkers amazed Mzansi with the amount of quality time they spent together doing fun activities

Social media users admired their lifestyle and shared sweet messages in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A young couple in Cape Town amazed Mzansi when they shared that neither drink. The love birds proved that there are more exciting ways to keep a relationship hot than going to groove together.

A sober Mzansi couple shared fun ways they keep their relationship exciting. Image: @okuhle_ndlebe6

Source: TikTok

The youngsters enjoy having fun date nights at the movies or at an amusement park. Whatever seems adventurous, the pair is down to explore.

Sober couple finds fun things to do together in Cape Town

Young people enjoy going to groove and popping a couple of ciders to get their adrenaline flowing. Groove couples are the pinnacle of what some single suitors hope to one day become, but two love birds have introduced new ambitions for which to aim.

A sober couple shared how they replace the widespread obsession with alcohol with fun activities that keep their relationship spicy and fresh. The non-drinkers are always hunting for cool adventures to explore together.

They plan cinema date nights and unleash their childish side when visiting amusement parks. Okuhle Ndlebe, the boyfriend, made Mzansi envious of his non-alcoholic relationship with his girl after sharing a clip of a fun night out together.

The gent captioned the post:

“POV: You and your girlfriend don’t drink alcohol, so you explore different things for fun, which turns out to be really funny. Life’s greatest joys come from exploring with someone special by your side.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to non-alcoholic couple

The young couple amazed SA with their revelation of being sober people. Their alcoholic status is rare among young people since groove culture is what excites them.

Social media users loved the couple’s idea of having fun and shared sweet comments:

@Kgaugelo Nhlanhla wished good fortune upon her friend:

"I want this for my friend too, she’s been through a lot and I wish She gets someone that deserves her love . She also doesn’t drink."

@Oreratile Lekalakala shared:

"I don’t drink, I guess I’m crazy."

@manyikinyoso2 will be waiting for her Prince Charming:

"Ok, I don't drink so now let me wait for the man who doesn't drink."

Man pays lobola for a woman he met 6 years ago at Rands

Briefly News also reported that two lovers who met at Cape Town's popular groove place, Rands, have decided to spend the rest of their lives together. The two met six years ago, and the boyfriend decided to approach the woman's family to pay lobola for her.

The online community reacted to the clip, showering Jolakazi and her man with congratulatory messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News