A brother and a sister had the honour of graduating as doctors the same day, making their mother proud

Photos of the two siblings were shared by the University on their Facebook page, and an article was published through the institution's online channel

The siblings named, Dr Gcinile Mngoma and Dr Mlungisi Ngoma shared that it was a coincidence that they both got to graduate on the same day

Sibling doctors Dr Gcinile and Dr Mlungisi Mngoma graduated from UKZN on the same day. Image: @ukznHealthSciences

The University's digital newsletter published the sibling's story detailing the joy the older sister and her younger brother, also ten years her junior, felt on their special day.

The @ndabaonline detailed that the sister was awarded a Master of Medicine degree in Anaesthetics, and her brother qualified as a Medical doctor.

The proud siblings share what graduating together meant for them

Gcinile had this to say to the newsletter about her baby brother.

"As his big sister, I am especially proud of Mlungisi, having watched him progress through Medical School and gain his independence from me as someone who has walked the path. He was determined to forge his way and rarely asked for help. I think the happiest person though is our mother - she has been extremely blessed to experience this in her lifetime."

See the University post below:

The faculty of Health Sciences shares the sibling's post on their social media page

The faculty shared the picture of the two Dr Mngomas on their Facebook page and captioned their post:

"Sibling Doctors Graduate: A Mother’s Prayers Answered. Hard work, dedication and prayers from their loving mother helped siblings, Drs Gcinile Mngoma and Mlungisi Mngoma graduate together at UKZN."

The post had a few received over 120 likes and some comments:

User @Ntokozo Nomaswazi Mzimela commented:

"Congrats to you and your brother ❤️👌."

User @Thev Gurayah added:

"How wonderful. Congratulations to both of you."

User @Amina Kajee shared:

"Congratulations Gcinah Elonar Mngoma!!!"

