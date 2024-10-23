One student was served by her mama in style with an exam care package which wowed online users

The clip caught the attention of many, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments

People were in awe of the mother's grand gestures as they headed to the comments section, gushing

A mom surprised her daughter with an exam care package in a TikTok video. Image: @themby021

Source: TikTok

A learner shared with her viewers how she asked her mommy dearest for an exam care package, and her mom went all out to make her day.

Mom serves daughter with an exam care package

The footage shared by TikTok user @themby021 shows the woman bringing her daughter her very own personalised exam care package, which consisted of six Red Bull, KitKat, chocolates, chips, biscuits, etc.

Her mom's grand gesture surprised the daughter as she arrived with the exam care package. They both laughed soundly, leaving many people in awe. @themby021's clip became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA loves the mother's grand gesture

The online community enjoyed watching the video, and many loved the woman's heartwarming gesture towards her daughter as they took to the comments section praising her for her good deed.

Boityy said:

"One thing about moms? Wow, man."

MM gushed over the mom's gesture, saying:

"You have the best mom, I’m glad you appreciate her. Make her proud sweat heart."

Simangele Gugu Mkhize Johnson wrote:

"I absolutely love this she really is your number cheerleader! All the best for your exams."

Lihle9876 expressed:

"Your reaction is everything, Sthandwa Sami; make mummy proud."

Grade 12 pupil gets study hamper from aunty in heartwarming video, SA touched

Briefly News previously reported that a heartwarming video of an aunty and her niece left many people in Mzansi with warm and fuzzy feelings.

The clip shared by TikTok user @thobekilekamamdab shows the young pupil sitting on her bed, minding her own business, until she is surprised by her aunty. The woman entered the Grade 12 learner's room with a basket of all her favourite things.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News