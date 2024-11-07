“What’s Going On”: Mzansi Intrigued by Power in Baby’s Hands, Shares Video
- The footage of a wholesome family left many people in South Africa with questions about the baby
- In the clip, one can see the light bulb, which would only light up when it is on the baby's hands, but not the others
- Social media users were intrigued as they rushed to the comments section to voice out their thoughts
One family in Mzansi was confused by the light bulb, so they took to social media to show it off.
Bulb only lights up in baby's hands
TikTok user @goldice32 posted a video in which the lovely family is having a good night with the light bulb, which fascinated not only them but also the whole of South Africa, which was invested in doing the light bulb.
A little girl placed the light bulb on her hand, but it did not light up. She then put it on an adult; it also showed no power. However, when she placed it on a baby, the bulb lit up, which shocked the young girl. She tried the process yet again to make sure, and the same thing repeated, leaving the little one amused.
@goldice32's clip grabbed the attention of many gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA has questions about the light bulb
People were amazed as they reacted to the video, with many flooding the comments section to express their thoughts.
Lilbeast333 said:
"All children that were born in load shedding times came with built-in solar panels."
Yolanda added:
"Ok, jokes aside, can someone explain what's really going on."
Kenneth expressed:
"Think it has to do with iron deficiency if I'm not mistaken."
TheArmchairPhilosopher cracked a joke, saying:
"His name is Solar panel."
Kabelo Tswaile commented:
"Bathong I have this bulb with a remote control."
