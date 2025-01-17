A viral TikTok video, with over 71 million views, showed a mother-in-law stealing the show at her son and daughter-in-law's gender reveal party

The mother-in-law got to her son before he could hug his wife after they found out the baby's gender

Several social media users sided with the daughter-in-law, who confronted the woman about her bizarre antics

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A mother-to-be confronted her mother-in-law at her gender reveal party. Images: @itsgoneviral

Source: TikTok

For many, gender reveals are cherished moments shared between expectant parents as they celebrate the upcoming arrival of their bundle of joy.

However, the spotlight shifted dramatically for one couple when the mother-in-law decided to steal the show with her over-the-top antics.

Gender reveal gone wrong

The TikTok account @itsgoneviral shared a video of parents-to-be discovering they would have a baby girl after popping the confetti. Before the couple could embrace each other, the man's mother swooped in to hug her son while the woman awkwardly watched.

A woman felt her mother-in-law stole the show at her gender reveal party. Images: @itsgoneviral

Source: TikTok

The young woman bravely and respectfully confronted her mother-in-law, who asked if she was hormonal and couldn't understand what she had done wrong.

The post's caption read:

"This is our first baby, and she just ruined the moment!"

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

Internet reacts to mother-in-law's antics

The viral video received over 71 million views, and tens of thousands of social media users hurried to the comment section to share their thoughts about what they had seen on their For You Pages. Many sided with the mother-to-be.

@freepalestine191795 told the online community:

"Having a Karen as a mother-in-law is a total nightmare."

@darlyschmitt shared in the comments:

"I agree with the wife. That moment belonged to them."

@shroomy_daze said to app users:

"The husband not standing up for her is such a red flag."

@hot_cheeto_fingers7 wondered and wrote about the mother-in-law:

"If she’s so excited to have a grandchild, why didn’t she hug the person carrying the grandchild?"

@amiramxo stated their opinion:

"What the mum did was wrong. Your wife comes before your mum. Period."

@..rorooa had a different opinion and commented:

"The wife was too much! I'd be happy if my mother-in-law were excited and happy about our baby."

3 other stories about gender reveals

A 63-year-old woman and her 26-year-old husband, who she met when he was 15, stunned the internet with their gender reveal party and love story.

A gender reveal party turned awkward when the results were not what the host expected. Internet users found the clip amusing.

A South African YouTuber and her partner revealed their baby's gender by revving smoke from the exhaust pipes of two Mercedes-AMG A45 models.

Source: Briefly News