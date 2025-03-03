A Naija content creator gave a very detailed explanation of how he felt about being compared to Velaphi

The beloved South African character was a scooter messenger working for an advertising agency called Shukushukuma

Mzansi had a fun time sharing why the man was called that and many were proud of his positive energy throughout

SA explained to a Naija content creator that being called Velaphi is a compliment.

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are known to have a very tongue-in-cheek sense of humour and one man experienced it first hand on the job. A Naija content creator reacted to him being compared to the beloved fictional South African character, Velaphi, because of his occupation as a delivery driver.

A sort-of compliment

TikTokker realgranddilan shared a three-minute clip sharing his thoughts about the comparison and that he felt honoured to be compared to the man. He took his time to research the character and pointed out where the two differed, hilariously insisting that he was the more handsome one between the two.

See the video below:

A change in tone

Before he accepted the comparison, realgranddilan didn't like the name given to him. He shared another video asking people to stop calling him that name but changed his tune after seeing who the character was. The caption of the video above perfectly describes his change of attitude, reading:

"It is an honour for a poor low budget comedian like me to be called VELAPHI ONE LOAF."

Velaphi was a beloved character for many South Africans. Image: athima tongloom

Source: Getty Images

Velaphi was a show based on a character of the same name. He was a Xhosa man who worked as a scooter messenger working for an advertising agency called Shukushukuma. The understanding content creator then realised that it was more of an honour instead of a joke at his expense. South Africans appreciated the mans energy while also poking some fun.

See the comments below:

Inspector YamaComment said:

"That is why we calling Velaphi cos you are a very good comedian also you have a scooter like him🤣"

Athi Stoyile 20 mentioned:

"It's in Xhosa bro like this guy Velaphi was very funny not gonna lie may his soul Rest In Peace."

The Rich Voice News commented:

"Well done to South Africans, we don't disappoint when it comes to naming people 🤣🤣"

Efficient PB shared:

"You look like Sdumo but because you are a scooter driver we will always call you Velaphi 😁😁😁 Handsome."

@Nhlubie posted:

"If we call you Velaphi we mean we love you, because during velaphi time we were glued to our TV the way we loved him, rest well our legend💯💪🥰"

Rutzee_Rudzmun stated:

"South Africans miss Velaphi. You must take pride in that fact that you make people feel nostalgic when they see you videos."

Martin asked:

"Does he even know that he is famous mo S.A 🤣🤣"

