South Africa had the highest daily internet usage in the world, according to a video shared by TikTok user @africantechbro.ai on 10 October 2025. The short clip gained over 400 likes within hours and attracted many comments from concerned South Africans who discussed what the statistics meant for the country’s economy. In the video, the creator explained that South Africans spent more than nine hours a day online, making them the world leaders in daily internet use. He mentioned that while this level of connectivity seemed impressive, it also highlighted the need for more productive online engagement and digital skill development. The man wrote:

"South Africa just ranked no. 1 in the world for daily internet use; over nine hours a day online. It sounds impressive, but it reveals something deeper. We’re connected, just not economically active online. Imagine if even one hour of that screen time went into learning digital skills. Less job searching. More job creating."

According to Business Insider, South Africa led globally in average daily internet usage in 2025, with citizens spending around nine hours and 37 minutes online. The country also had a 72% internet adoption rate, placing it among the most connected nations in the world. Data from We Are Social and Data Reportal revealed that this digital activity positioned South Africa as both the top African country and the global leader in screen time. Experts suggested that while connectivity was positive, it also raised questions about how people were using their time online, whether for entertainment, education, or economic opportunities.

Online habits draw national reflection

The video quickly gained traction, sparking discussions about internet dependency and productivity. Within just a few hours, it was shared widely across platforms as people debated the findings and compared South Africa’s screen time with that of other nations. The topic trended under ‘Cyril’s economy’ and ‘digital lifestyle’, showing just how strongly the subject resonated with everyday South Africans.

Many viewers expressed mixed feelings about the ranking. While some saw it as proof of progress and digital access, others linked the trend to the country’s high unemployment rate. Some people believed that more should be done to turn that screen time into digital learning or small business opportunities instead of passive scrolling.

A post highlighting the nation’s internet ranking and its impact on digital productivity. @africantechbro.ai

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Siyabonga Ndlovu said:

“South Africa is evolving into a highly digital economy, despite the economic challenges we face. This shift indicates that the most effective way to market your business or product is through digital advertising. To reach the South African audience effectively, utilising the internet and social media is crucial.”

VASTO KARABO commented:

“We have skills, but there's nowhere to apply them. South Africa has a lot of graduates with the so-called in-demand skills, but they’re not getting employed to utilise those skills. Being online is the byproduct of unemployment.”

Random Lesedi wrote:

“How are we doing this when data is so expensive here. 😭😭😭”

Nnnn said:

“We are unemployed, what do you expect? 😭😭😭”

Mmmmmm commented:

“HAWU BABA, we're killing time. Unemployment is killing.”

Vikeliwe Ndlovu wrote:

“We don't even sleep. 😩 Guys, this is not healthy.”

Lolo 🇿🇦 said:

“How is that possible, because we have to climb trees for a signal?”

Hashy commented:

“This can be justified at the moment; too much is happening in the country.”

