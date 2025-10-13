A Johannesburg woman shared a video where AI on YouTube shared the love story of her and her Chinese partner, from meeting on a dating app to getting married despite challenges

The video shows how the couple faced doubt from friends, stares from strangers, and harsh online comments, but their love for each other helped them overcome every obstacle

South Africans were moved by the video, with many saying it gave them hope that true love still exists and praising the couple for staying strong together

A young couple shared their love story from experiencing challenges to finally getting married. Images: @Naz.Sabelo

A Johannesburg interracial couple has melted hearts across South Africa after the young woman found and then shared a touching video that was created by AI, which told the correct story of their relationship. The clip, posted on 12 October 2025, quickly went viral, getting over 120,000 views, 6,000 reactions, and hundreds of comments on Facebook from people who were inspired by their journey.

As seen in her caption, the video was made using AI, and everything shown was correct. The young woman shared the clip with the caption:

"How did a random YouTubepage get our story right? AI is scary 😂😅"

The video shows a timeline of the couple's relationship through pictures and text. The clip shows Sabelo, a South African doctor, and Naz Tam, a Chinese restaurateur from Hong Kong, at different stages of their relationship—from dates to their wedding day.

The video begins with a powerful message:

"People said he was going to feed me dog and snakes, but love won."

It goes on to explain that the couple met on a dating app, and what started as curiosity quickly turned into a deep, meaningful relationship. Friends doubted them, strangers stared, and trolls online mocked their love, but none of it could shake them.

"Naz was drawn to Sabelo's faith, strength, and warmth, while she admired his leadership, patience, and vision for the future," the video says. Their first date wasn't perfect—heels ruined carnival plans—but it was enough to spark a lasting connection that neither could ignore.

The video also highlights how their love bridged continents and cultures as the voiceover stated that South African dishes echoed Chinese flavours, African rhythms got Naz dancing, and Hong Kong fashion became Sabelo's newfound joy. Meeting families was challenging, with lobola traditions on one side and banquet tables on the other, but love united everyone through faith, patience, and laughter.

An interacial couple's story went viral on Facebook giving many South Africans hope in finding love. Images: @Naz.Sabelo

Mzansi moved by the love story

South Africans flooded the comments with messages of support and admiration for the couple. Many people said the video gave them hope that true love still exists.

@taneez_best wrote:

"This story is a reason I still think love exists. Otherwise, the rest of us are cooked."

@maya_headley joked:

"Look at them just showing off 🤣🤣🤣."

@staci_dauphin said:

"Strange that other people are telling your story. But that doesn't detract from how beautiful your story is, Naz and Sabelo. God bless you."

@janet_arnold added:

"There's a lot of Asian and African couples out there, and with children too. Very beautiful stories they share 🥰."

@mandisa_jensine asked:

"Which app did y'all use? Asking for a friend."

@mia_tyler gushed:

"Love you guys' story!! Keep trailblazing and focus on your relationship, not what anyone else has to say about it."

Challenges interracial couples face

Facebook user @Naz.Sabelo shared the touching timeline of her relationship with her Chinese partner, and their story highlights some of the challenges that interracial couples often face. According to experts at VeryWellMind, interracial couples often face unique challenges from outside their relationship, like disapproving stares, negative stereotypes, or even rejection from family members. These experiences can be emotionally draining, leaving partners feeling isolated or misunderstood.

Open communication is important. Couples should discuss cultural differences around religion, parenting, gender roles, and family traditions, ensuring mutual respect and understanding. By supporting each other and embracing each partner’s identity, interracial couples can strengthen their bond and build a resilient, lasting relationship rooted in empathy and trust.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

