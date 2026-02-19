A psychologist spoke about postnatal psychosis, a serious mental health condition that can happen after childbirth

He stressed that families must understand the warning signs and prioritise mental health during the postpartum period

Social media users praised the awareness message and shared their own experiences with maternal mental health

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Behind the joy of childbirth can be silent struggles, and this psychologist’s message reminded everyone why mental health support for new mothers cannot be ignored.

The picture on the left showed Thabo wearing his scrubs in the car. Image: @thepsychologistcorner

Source: TikTok

Thabo, a psychologist known on social media as @thepsychologistcorner, shared an important message about mental health after childbirth. The video was posted on 17 February 2026 and he joked that someone should call the lady who keeps a list of reasons not to get pregnant and add this one too. He said childbirth is dangerious, and as much as women can lose their lives in the process, they can also experience another mental illness.

User @thepsychologistcorner spoke about postnatal psychosis, a severe mental health condition that can happen shortly after birth. It does not affect every mother, but when it does, it can be intense. It can impact the mother, baby and the rest of the family.

Why childbirth awareness matters

The psychologist stressed the importance of open conversations. Many people talk about pregnancy. Few talk about the mental risks after delivery. He explained that education before and after birth is key. Families need to know what signs to look out for.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Postnatal psychosis can include confusion, mood changes and unusual behaviour. It requires urgent medical attention. Early support can make a big difference. That is why discussions like these matter. Social media users thanked him for raising the topic. Some said they had never heard of it before. Others shared personal experiences. The video encouraged people to treat mental health as part of overall maternal care.

The visual on the left showed Thabo in the kitchen. Image: @thepsychologistcorner

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Princessmlotshwa wrote:

“My mom used to leave for work and leave me with my daughter. Guys, tell me why I was craving to eat my baby. 🥺🥺 Sometimes I would decide to leave her alone and get some fresh air because I wanted to swallow her so bad. 🥺😳 I am glad I didn't allow it.”

M.xo wrote:

“This is scary because my wife told me after she gave birth to my son, she wanted to eat him, her teeth were always itching to bite him. I’d leave the house, and she’d call me immediately to come because the urge is back and strong.”

Zeyzey wrote:

“My memory has never been the same. 😫😫 I want to further my studies, but I fear my brain won't be able to do the things it needs to do for me to pass. 😫😫”

I really wrote:

“My wife is going through it… She is literally my other baby now.”

sino_amazingi wrote:

“31 and childfree, thank you for the motivation. ❤️”

MPHOZA wrote:

“I kinda lost my mind. I woke up one morning and didn't know who the child clinging to me was. I just looked at him and kept asking myself questions like, who is this baby and where is her mother? Why is it so attached to me? I regained my memory 4 days later. I questioned how I even got here, at home. My parents and siblings took care of my kids whilst they separated me from them. My mom said she was scared I would throw the baby away when he cried. I have never been so confused like that before. Thanks for sharing this.”

Lindos World wrote:

“I lost my mind after my second baby. Baby daddy said to me, ‘I’m going to send you to the psych ward, and you’ll never see these kids again.’ The only risky thing is being with a man that doesn't care for you deeply.”

MasegoL wrote:

“I think childbirth is one of the reasons why most women grow older faster than men. 😩”

Mamokgadi Mosa Ntladi wrote:

“What about forgetfulness? Yhoo, I can’t remember anything to save my life. 😭😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about childbirth

Source: Briefly News