A young woman originally from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape is over the moon about becoming a neuropsychologist

The hard-working lady completed an internship in neuropsychology and shares some of the challenges she overcame during her seven-year journey

Nwabisa Vuyolwethu Mlandu tells Briefly News about her accomplishments and the road she undertook to reach her dreams

A young woman originally from Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape is amped about becoming a neuropsychologist after seven years of dedication.

Nwabisa Mlandu from the Eastern Cape has big dreams. Image: Nwabisa Mlandu/LinkedIn.

Nwabisa Vuyolwethu Mlandu shared a post about her accomplishment on LinkedIn.

Briefly News reached out to the dedicated lady, who reflected on the journey that led her to success.

Eastern Cape woman wins big

Nwabisa noted that she had to take on various other journeys and toils to become a neuropsychologist:

“I feel ecstatic about finally becoming a neuropsychologist. That win means that seven years of blood, sweat and tears have culminated in this.

“It is finally done. I had to complete my undergraduate studies, compete for Honours, and compete again for the six spots in the Master’s in Neuropsychology degree, which is highly competitive and has incredible people applying for it already.”

Small-town woman is high-achiever

Nwabisa obtained her master’s degree from the University of Cape Town and has remained steadfast throughout various obstacles and hurdles she’s overcome:

“After getting into the programme, I had to go through the required internship year, which remains unpaid, so I was working two other jobs (the research assistant role) while completing my internship and my master’s thesis.

“My biggest challenge was balancing all of that whilst trying to ensure I provided good patient care.”

The 26-year-old says that in the future, she wants to work in public health and do the necessary work to destigmatise neurological and mental illnesses that affect brain health:

“I’d also like to make neuropsychology multicultural, multilingual and more accessible to disadvantaged communities.

“I believe we have immense work to do in that regard. I’d also like to write for television as I believe that our stories have the power to destigmatise and provide psychoeducation on numerous conditions that affect South Africa, especially neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.”

