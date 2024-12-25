Three South African ladies shared their top skincare tips and favourite product plugs with netizens

They dropped dope videos on social media, showing their routines and must-have products to achieve that perfect glow

Thousands of netizens went gaga over helpful clips, flooding TikTok with likes, comments, and shares

Mzansi TikTok users shared tips for getting radiant skin. Image: @londiwebonni and @s.ineva

South African queens are dominating TikTok with their affordable skincare tips and favourite product plugs. These three shared results and budget-friendly finds have netizens gushing and ready to glow up.

Nhlamulo Ngobeni’s skincare success

Nhlamulo Ngobeni @nhlamulo019 spilled her skincare secrets on TikTok and Mzansi is here for it! She rocked Fundamentals Skincare for two months and saw those dark spots vanish. In her videos, she showed her skin before and after – major glow-up!

Dr Kgabo Phadu promotes affordable retinol

Dr Kgabo Phadu @kgabophadu237 is serving flawless skin vibes and sharing her fave affordable retinols! She’s all about The Ordinary and CeraVe to keep that skin lit. This UKZN grad says: “You can’t pay me to drop my retinol.”

Sinenkosi’s budget-friendly skincare routine

TikTokker Sinenkosi @s.ineva offered a cost-effective skincare routine for oily skin. She recommended spending between R250-R300 to achieve glowing skin using affordable products. Her suggestions included the R40 Pure Soap cleanser, R90 Scarlet Hill moisturiser, and sunscreen options.

Influencer's Clicks skincare haul

Pretoria-based influencer @londiwebonni just flexed her Clicks skincare haul for only R273.05 and we’re obsessed! She featured the Clicks Vitamin C collection, including facial wash, scrub, and mask, along with day cream and facial toner enriched with aloe vera and omega oils.

