The Democratic Alliance federal chairperson Helen Zille has landed herself in hot water after her recent remarks

The former DA leader compared the American human rights movement, Black Lives Matter to apartheid

Zille also said that applying American ideologies in the country will destroy South Africa during her Twitter rant

CAPE TOWN - The federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance Helen Zille has once again caused an uproar on social media.

The politician shared her thoughts on the American human rights movement, Black Lives Matter and compared it to the likes of apartheid.

Taking to Twitter, Zille shared a video clip of a US rapper discussing the movement and speaking on why he does not support BLM. She captioned the video,

“At last, someone prominent calling out the grifters in the BLM movement. #AllLivesMatter.”

In a Twitter thread, she also shared that applying American ideologies in the country will destroy South Africa.

Zille previously also spoke out against the movement. According to TimesLIVE, she said BLM was silent during the attacks in Mozambique and it looks for “microaggressions” rather than dealing with violence.

South Africans unimpressed

Social media users say that Helen Zille should concern herself with South Africa rather American issues:

@1000Spiritual1s said:

“Saying 'Black lives matter' doesn't imply that other lives don't tannie. It simply means that you're an ally to change a system that has long marginalised a portion of our population. Equality for all doesn't cause marginalisation of another. Use your noggin.”

@theKword40 wrote:

“Is this not a United States-based organisation? Why are you splitting hairs over something that seemingly doesn't concern you?”

@Bluewave4 posted:

“I think the point is that a black American has called a particular organisation, named Black Lives Matter, corrupt. Don't confuse this organisation with who cares about actual human lives.”

@afrikaniss said:

At first, I thought this was a fake account, but then I saw the blue dot. Black lives matter means that they matter not at the exclusion of others. The fact that people need to create a movement that says black lives matter is a disgrace in itself. Shows you how much we still do.”

@delon1303 added:

“A different kind of stupid. All lives always mattered. Blacks are treated differently anywhere in the world hence the focus is to remind people that black lives also matter. Read the room old Helen.”

