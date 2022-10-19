The Democratic Alliance wants controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg to be held accountable for his alleged racist rant

The political organisation says it will approach the Equality Court after leaked audio linked to Liebenberg went viral

Some South Africans stated that Liebenberg could not deny that the voice on these recordings is his

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance is preparing to take diamond dealer and Jacob Zuma benefactor Louis Liebenberg to court for his alleged racist rant.

Controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg says leaked audio tapes of his alleged racist rant are doctored. Images: @a_ndobe & @JGZ_Foundation

Source: Twitter

The party has been trying to nail Liebenberg for his alleged racist behaviour after a video of the diamond dealer crudely imitating President Cyril Ramaphosa and even saying that being black gives you the licence to be corrupt surfaced.

The DA reported Liebenberg to the Human Rights Commission; however, the commission found that his conduct did not meet the requirements for hate speech.

The party now has more ammunition after the Rapport released audio in which Liebenberg allegedly said the apartheid government should have wiped out Soweto with an atomic bomb, reports TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Liebenberg has denied that he said the racist remarks and argued that the audio was manipulated by his enemies.

The DA issued a statement on Tuesday, 18 October, detailing plans to approach the Equality Court to address Liebenberg's alleged racist rant. The political organisation believes that the diamond dealer should be held accountable for his actions.

The party ended the statement saying condemning racism and any form of discrimination as they have no place in society.

Liebenberg has been making headlines after being named as the man who gave the former president R500 000 towards his private prosecution matter against State Advocate Billy Downer and News24 journalist Karyn Maughan.

The controversial businessman denied that he had a long friendship with Zuma and says he only met Zuma after he was directed by God to go to Nkandla and get perspective from the former president.

South Africans weigh in

@goolammv said:

"He cannot deny this voice note, we all heard Louis on Carl Niehuis’s space. Louis even said, " In 1994 they should have dropped atomic bombs in Soweto and killed the black people” The fraudster Carl Niehuis was the master of ceremonies yesterday at Louis’s wedding."

@Tu_ZA_ said:

"This recording has been kept safe & if it wasn't that he funded their most hated man. This recording wouldn't come out. 1 thing abt racists is that they always support & stand by each other. But once one of them supports their hated blacks, they don't mind ganging up against you."

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom says Zuma’s diamond dealing benefactor’s alleged racist rant is a criminal offence

Briefly News previously reported that Former tourism minister Derek Hanekom has slammed Jacob Zuma's backer Louis Liebenberg for an alleged racist rant.

The African National Congress (ANC) stalwart said the rant was a criminal offence and that Zuma's supporters should create distance between themselves and the controversy.

According to TimesLIVE, audio has been circulating on social media where the controversial diamond dealer allegedly says the apartheid government should have bombed Soweto. Liebenberg also frequently used the K-word throughout the rant.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News