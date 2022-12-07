The Sudanese businessman involved in the Phala Phala scandal has spoken out about his role in the saga

Hazim Mustafa claims he did not know that he was buying livestock for President Cyril Ramaphosa when he purchased the 20 Ankole buffalo from Phala Phala game farm

The Dubai-based businessman also revealed that he has yet to receive the buffaloes and was waiting for a refund

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

JOHANNESBURG - The Sudanese Business man who bought 20 Ankole buffaloes from President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2019 claims he had no idea the Phala Phala game farm belonged to Ramaphosa. He also added that he never received the purchased livestock and was waiting for a refund.

Hazim Mustafa claims he didn't know he was doing business with President Cyril Ramaphosa when he bought the 20 Ankole in 2019. Image: Carl Court/ Getty Images & Bianca ODonoghue/Facebook

Source: UGC

Dubai-based businessman Hazim Mustafa was dragged into the Phala Phala scandal when evidence named him the mysterious businessman who was the source of the R9 million stolen from President Ramaphosa's game farm.

According to Sky News, Mustafa claimed that he legally brought the foreign currency into South Africa, having declared it at OR Tambo International Airport upon arrival. The businessman was in the country celebrating Christmas and his South African-born wife's birthday in Limpopo.

Hazim told the publication that the deal was done through a broker working on the Phala Phala game farm, so he did not know that the livestock belonged to the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

One of the burning questions for the section 89 panel investigating Ramaphosa's conduct following the theft was why the livestock was still on the game farm, given Hazim purchased them.

The businessman claimed the deal was never completed, though, because the Covid-19 lockdown delayed the transportation of the livestock to him.

Mustafa said:

"There was delay after delay after delay. It took too long, so I didn't get my money back, but there is an understanding that i will be refunded."

The section 89 committee ultimately found that President Ramaphosa may have violated the law in his conduct following the theft and that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer. However, the president has vehemently denied any wrongdoing on his part, News24 reported.

South Africans react to the Sudanese businessman's claims of ignorance

South Africans are divided on what the Sudanese businessman's admission means.

Below are some reactions.

@sowazis speculated:

"I believe this man did not buy any Ankole but agreed to be used as a scapegoat."

@Mthi86680428 commented:

"I am a South African and didn't know Phala Phala let alone its owner until Frazer made it popular."

@takarindira asked:

"Where are the forex declaration and the passport stamp?"

@wednesdaydean accused:

"Cousin Ramaphosa threw In a few extra for him to say that."

Analyst warns Mzansi might foot Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala legal fees if re-elected, SA unfazed: “We don’t care”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a political analyst, Dr Fikile Vilakazi, has warned that if President Cyril Ramaphosa is not unseated from power because of the Phala Phala scandal, South Africans might have to take on the legal fees for Phala Phala-related cases.

Many South African citizens seem unfazed by Vilakazi's warning, with some pointing out that Ramaphosa has his own money. In contrast, others brushed it off, claiming the same was done for former President Jacob Zuma.

This is what South Africans had to say about potentially having to bankroll Ramaphosa's Phala Phala legal challenges:

Sollisto Shakes pointed out:

"Ramaphosa is a billionaire if you don't know."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News