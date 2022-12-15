EFF leader Julius Malema has ranted about Kgalema Motlanthe's decision to bar Tony Yengani from running at the ANC 55th elective conference

Malema stated that what happened to Yengani was unacceptable and akin to "political thuggery"

Malema's ranting left South Africans perplexed, with some people wondering why he is butting in ANC issues

JOHANNESBURG - With just one day left until the African National Congress (ANC)'s 55th elective conference kicks off, EFF leader Julius Malema has weighed in on the drama happening in the party.

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed Kgalema Motlanthe in defence of ANC NEC hopeful Tony Yengani. Images: Luca Sola & Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

But, South Africans are wondering why he is involving himself in ANC politics.

Taking to social media, Malema accused ANC electoral committee head, Kgalema Motlanthe of "political thuggery" for initially disqualifying Tony Yengani from running for the National Executive Conference (NEC).

According to TimesLIVE, Yengani was informed by Motlanthe that following the vetting process, he was ineligible to run for any position at the elective conference starting on Friday, 16 December.

Yengani was excluded from running because of his previous criminal record after he was found guilty of fraud and sentenced to four years in prison. Yengani fought the disqualification because his criminal record was expunged by the Justice Ministry.

Motlanthe approved Yengani's appeal, and he will be able to run for positions at the elective conference. However, Malema is not happy that Yengani had to jump hurdles in the first place.

Malema stated that what Motlanthe did was unacceptable since Yengani is one of the few respected elders of society remaining. Here's his post:

South Africans weigh in on Tony Yengani's dilemma

South Africans have shared their thoughts on Malema's rant about Tony Yengani's disqualification. Some people believe that the leader of the red berets is still involved in ANC politics and should focus on the EFF.

Here are some comments:

@fostermbedzi said:

"I said it before that Julius is deeply involved in the ANC factional battles. All their press conferences are about ANC and not about what they are offering as an alternative."

@MushakuMashudu said:

"So, why do you get involved in ANC matters? FOCUS on the EFF, o rata attention."

@MOSTHEBE said:

"You are so deep in ANC politics shem, there is nothing of national importance in Yengeni, aowa monna etšwa nyana."

@SiyandaMbanjwa4 said:

"Leave ANC to its members."

@MphathiMotha said:

"Why are you defending criminals and involving yourself with matters outside your political party's jurisdiction? "

