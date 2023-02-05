The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are planning on disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA)

Julius Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa broke constitutional laws and is not fit to address the EFF

Malema stated that from now on they are going to challenge Ramaphosa directly and no courts can protect him

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Julius Malema stated that President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will get disrupted. Image: Michele Spatari and Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema said on February 9, President Cyril Ramaphosa will not get the opportunity to address the party at the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Malema was addressing Gauteng EFF members at the Provincial People's Assembly on Saturday. He said they will disrupt Ramaphosa in Parliament and show him what the party is made of.

Malema called Ramaphosa a "constitutional delinquent" referring to the Phala Phala scandal he is embroiled in, reported SABCNews.

The EFF has taken it upon itself to make Ramaphosa constantly uneasy for "violating the constitution."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“The courts can protect him anyhow but we will face him in parliament and there is no court that can protect. We will be there and we are going to take him head-on.”

South Africans want to see the SONA without any interruptions from the EFF

Citizens who are tired of seeing disruptions at Parliament gatherings said the EFF needed to reconsider.

Lebogang Ramothwala wrote:

"I voted for EFF to be my eyes and ears now I regret my vote is wasted. Next year don't expect my vote."

Johan Sibiya posted:

"They always do that what else can this group do? That's exactly what they stand for, nothing else to offer the country except disruption!"

Maisha Marefu mentioned:

"I'm EFF and I never listen to their press conference. They just talk about Cyril and ANC. Yet they give all the metros to ANC."

Tertius Kritzinger said:

"Don't allow them in the chambers. Time to stop these hooligans trying to disrupt our democracy. Malema is feeling the heat."

Mawandi Matika commented:

"It's painful to be an MP of the EFF you need to comply with hooliganism because your master says so."

Malema fails to get Magistrate on firearm case recused for bias, lashes out about “intimidation” outside court

Earlier, Briefly News reported Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema's attempt to get Magistrate Twanet Oliver to recuse herself from his firearms-related case has ended in disappointment.

Malema accused the magistrate of bias and taking a prosecutorial role while questioning a state witness during their testimony.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News