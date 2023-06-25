ANC MPs Richard Dyantyi and Pemmy Majodina have rubbished Busisiwe Mkhwebane's corruption claims against them

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said Dyantyi and Majodina denied the allegations in writing

Mkhwebane claims that Dyanti and Majodina tried to extort R600 000 from her husband to make the inquiry against her go away

CAPE TOWN - The two African National Congress (ANC) MPs suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, accused of attempted extortion, are trying to clear their names.

ANC MPs Richard Dyantyi and Pemmy Majodina have denied Busisiwe Mkhwebane's corruption allegations against them. Image: @Ayanda_Mredlana/Twitter & Victoria O'Regan/Getty Images

ANC MP deny Busisiwe Mkhwebane's bribery claims against them

Speaking ANC's Western Cape conference on Saturday, 24 June, the party's Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said that Section 194 inquiry chairperson Richard Dyantyi and chief whip Pemmy Majodina denied Mkhwebane's claims in writing.

Mbalula also rubbished Mkhwebane's claims that the late Tina Joemat-Petterson extorted a bribe on behalf of Dyantyi and Majondina were frivolous, EWN report.

Joemat-Petterson died under mysterious circumstances in her Cape Town home on Monday, 5 June, shortly after Mkhwebane made the allegations.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane releases audio ANC MP's alleged extortion attempts

On Tuesday, 13 June, Mkhwebane released audio that she claimed validated the allegations that she made against the ANC MPs.

According to the suspended public protector, the recorded meeting between Joemat-Petterson and Mkhwebane's husband proves that the late MP agreed to a R600 000 bribe to make the inquiry against her go away, Mail & Guardian reported.

The audio has released during a much-anticipated press conference where Mkhwebane played snippets of the extortion attempt for journalists.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she facing the consequences of investigating powerful people like Ramaphosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is convinced that her suspension was linked to her investigations of powerful individuals, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane made this statement while testifying at a Section 194 parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on Tuesday, 28 March.

The PP testified that sending Ramaphosa 31 questions regarding the theft of his US dollars led to her suspension coming into effect a day before the Western Cape High Court ruled on her pending case, reports SowetanLIVE.

Source: Briefly News