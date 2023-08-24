India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly felt snubbed by South Africa due to the manner of his welcome

Rumour had it that Modi was displeased that President Cyril Ramaphosa was not part of the welcome wagon

The South African government denies Modi did not know who would welcome him, but Mzansi slammed the president for not being there

JOHANNESBURG - The Brics Summit has not been short of drama as five nations, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, came together to discuss how they move away from a reliance on Western countries.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile welcomed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he arrived in SA for the Brics Summit. Images: Jacoline Schoonees & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa had a warm welcome prepared for the countries' leaders and representatives days before the summit began on Tuesday, 22 August.

However, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt snubbed by South Africa.

India Prime Minister refuses to disembark plane

According to Daily Maverick, Modi allegedly refused to disembark his plane at Waterkloof Air Force Base because he was only welcomed by a cabinet minister.

This contrasts with China's President Xi Jinping, who arrived on Monday night and was met by the President on the tarmac.

Ramaphosa remedied the situation quickly and sent Deputy President Paul Mashatile to welcome Modi to South Africa.

Government says Modi did not refuse to disembark plane

The South African government has since denied the allegations that Modi did not want to be welcomed by a cabinet minister and refused to disembark his aircraft.

According to News24, India's prime minister was informed beforehand that a cabinet minister would welcome him.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson, Lunga Ngqengelele, said it was unusual for a minister to welcome heads of state and said Minister Naledi Pandor received the Brazilian president.

Although Mashtile had to leave an official state visit, Ramaphosa had with the Chinese president, his spokesperson, Vukani Mde, contended that Mashatile's office knew he had to meet Modi.

South Africans react to the Modi saga

@TonyBeamish said:

"The ⁦Indian Prime Minister probably disembarked when told that the enforcers attached to @PaulMashatile were on their way to deal with him."

@4capetour said:

"You have to wonder what was keeping Cyril so busy? It was not solving the Eskom Crisis, it was not solving the unemployment Crisis, it was not solving the crime Crisis. It had to be something much, much more important. Cuba, maybe?"

@Mtho2ko said:

"This guy failed to welcome just three presidents."

