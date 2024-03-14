Former President Thabo Mbeki weighed in on the DA's controversial call for foreign election observers

Mbeki claimed the DA undermined the country's capabilities to handle its own electoral processes

His statement stirred conversations among South Africans who shared their opinions on social media

Former president Thabo Mbeki bashed the Democratic Alliance. Image: Mikhail Svetlov and Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Former President Thabo Mbeki criticised the Democratic Alliance (DA's) request for foreign election observers.

He said that the move shows a lack of trust in South Africa's ability to manage its election, reported SABCNews.

Thabo Mbeki's call for confidence

Mbeki advocated for trust in South Africa's ability to handle its polls independently, without the need for external observers from Western countries. The former president reaffirmed his commitment to the African National Congress (ANC) and stated his intention to campaign for the party.

Mbeki's comments spark a conversations

Mbeki's remarks sparked chatter among South Africans. Citizens are wondering why Mbeki is so vocal all of a sudden.

Read a few comments below:

Jerry Tshebesebe said:

"You can insult Mbeki as much as you can, but deep down you know he's telling the truth."

Sabatha Zulu mentioned:

"Mbeki is really not what he thinks he is. He should just eat a humble pie and settle at his home."

Haroldt Kamatuka wrote:

"I don’t understand Mbeki reasoning. He then refused to campaign for the ANC telling the masses that there’s nothing to campaign for."

Sür Zâ posted:

"This madala was once given the opportunity to run the country and he became a poet. Now he is busy running his mouth."

Buti Boitumelo Ghaesll added:

"Wait madala, you also failed South Africa."

Rodney Gobie posted:

"These ones are kak confused. Some of them think they are the owners of SA."

Thabo Mbeki slams Jacob Zuma and MK party

Recently, Briefly News reported that former president Thabo Mbeki spoke out against Jacob Zuma and the formation of the MK Party, which Zuma is campaigning for. He also criticised the party and some of its senior leaders.

Thabo Mbeki was speaking at the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs talk hosted by the University of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News