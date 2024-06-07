Minister in the Presidency Maropene Ramokgopa has been appointed as the acting Sports, Arts and Culture Minister

Ramokgopa's appointment follows the resignation of her predecessor, Zizi Kodwa, on 5 June 2024

Many netizens wondered why the President couldn’t wait until the seventh administration to fill the position

Maropene Ramokgopa has been appointed as the acting Sports, Arts and Culture Minister until a permanent appointment is made under the seventh administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa thanks Zizi Kodwa

According to News 24, Ramokgopa was the Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation.

Her appointment follows Zizi Kodwa’s resignation from the position. Kodwa resigned after he appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on 5 June 2024 on corruption charges.

In a statement released by the Presidency, President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked Kodwa for his service as Deputy Minister of State Security from 2019 to 2023 and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from March 2023.

South Africans question the appointment

Many netizens wondered why the President couldn’t wait until the seventh administration to fill the Sports Minister’s vacancy and allow the Deputy Minister, Nocawe Mafu, to act in the interim.

@QueenyIle said:

“We demand you scrap deputy ministers, waste of taxpayers' money.”

@africanacademia wondered:

“Why can't you wait for the government to be constituted and then make long-term appointments? For now, the ANC just needs to continue with its pre-election cabinet until the GNU or whatever coalition is agreed upon. Just allow the Deputy minister to act until the GNU. There is no need for any appointments at this stage.”

@ShepherdSkhomo added:

“The fact that a Deputy Minister cannot take over shows that there should be no Deputy Ministers.”

@SansCue commented:

“Rassie Erasmus was right there, but noooo. Gotta deploy.”

@NontobekoMajok3 asked:

“Why not Nocawe, his deputy? I said this: these Deputy ministers are glorified clerks nje wasting taxpayers’ money.”

