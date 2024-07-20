EFF National Council of Provinces member Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose gave a rousing parliamentary in Cape Town on Friday

Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose delivered impassioned utterances hitting out against President Cyril Ramaphosa's promises

She was speaking during the Debate on the Opening of Parliament Speech, highlighting many had given into nyaope

South Africans online reacted to Chirwa-Mpungose's utterances by offering their informed takes on the entire debacle

EFF's Naledi Chirwa spoke strongly in Parliament, hitting out against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: Kirsty O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — It seems Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Member of Parliament (MP) Mbuyiseni Ndlovi was not the only hit for the party at the Debate on Opening of Parliament Speech in Cape Town on Friday.

National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Gauteng EFF delegation representative Naledi Chirwa-Mpungose seemed to rise to the occasion by impressing with her utterances.

Chirwa-Mpungose's rousing speech

The MPs smiled ear to ear, impressed by Chirwa-Mpungose's utterances about knowing who the true criminals were in the VBS Mutual Bank looting.

This is as the red party leadership faced heavy scrutiny over the scandal, TimesLIVE reported.

Chirwa-Mpungose had no kind words for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who, in his speech, committed the new coalition government to growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

She blamed him for reportedly failing to solve social issues, including unemployment.

She impressed the youth, tugging on the listeners' emotions by alluding to it as a fragile stage.

"However, South Africa's youth are children endlessly, some of whom will never enjoy their independence.

"Mr President, thousands continue to give into nyaope. Many [still] stay with their parents, and it isn't uncommon for a 40-year-old man to ask his mother for bread [because] we are [that doomed] under your leadership.

"This [spectacle] of joblessness and poverty is the 'Ramaphosa economy' [phenomenon]," said Chirwa-Mpungose.

The EFF member also spoke about the country's pervasive gender-based violence (GBV) issue, saying women continued to be killed, despite Ramaphosa declaring the social ill as one of the previous administration's priority items.

She added that the youth knew the real criminals following convicted ex-VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi's claims against her party.

According to Matodzi's damning deposition, the EFF allegedly received an initial R5 million, followed by R1 million in monthly donations.

EFF and MK Party MPs greeted Chirwa-Mpungose's speech with raucous cheers and applause.

South Africans air strong views

Mzansi social media users strongly reacted to Chirwa-Mpungose's analyses and offered their take on the impassioned utterances.

@andile_69 wrote:

"Ramaphosa and ANC councillors are the criminals; they are before the judge. Some have been convicted. [And], yes, we were beaming with pride because she delivered her speech well."

@tshepom35622623 said:

"20 ANC councillors were arrested for looting VBS but continue..."

@MGILIJACCC offered:

"As the DA faces scrutiny over its benefits from Steinhoff looting of our pension money — GEPF, which they confirm they received — you, @SundayTimesZA, are the beneficiary of black suffering. You don't see the looting by white people of your same skin as a crime!!!"

Ndlozi makes splash with confrontations and digs

In recent related news, Briefly News reported that Ndlozi was a notable hit during the Debate on the Opening of Parliament Speech.

MPs debated Ramaphosa's speech after he committed the new coalition government to growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

