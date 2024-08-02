Deputy minister in the presidency Kenny Morolong has responded to Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema calling him a boy

Malema, in a podcast interview, said he defeated him when they were campaigning for the Congress of South African Students' presidency

He also called him a certified alcoholic, and Morolong said Malema suffers from an illusion that he contested Malema in COSAS

Kenny Morolong called Julius Malema out. Images: @Morolong_kenny/ X and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Deputy minister in the presidency, Kenny Morolong, has hit back against Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema, calling him a boy and certified alcoholic.

Kenny Morolong speaks up after Malema taunts

@MDNnewss posted a video in which Morolong responded to the taunts Malema threw at him. Malema, in a podcast interview, called him a certified alcoholic. He also claimed he defeated Morolong when they were contesting the presidency of the Congress of South African Students (COSAS).

Morolong said a voter told him not to wrestle with pigs. He blasted Malema for not responding to him in Parliament. He denied that he contested the COSAS presidency with Malema. He said he had overwhelming support as a presidential candidate. However, allegations that he raped a woman were fabricated. As a result, the conference was postponed. He said Malema was elected in a subsequent conference. He further challenged Malema to a drug test to see who between him and Malema was an actual junkie.

View the clip here:

Netizens laugh at Morolong

South Africans roasted Morolong.

Khuzumdumo said:

"Thi one is talking nonsense."

Sbuda said:

"It's very difficult to hide a phuza face. You can see that this man's lips were burned by First Watch."

Glen said:

"He started well but went on to contradict himself. He's wrestling with a pig, and it's not going to end well for him."

Mopedi Thwii said:

"It's giving Klipdrift and Viceroy."

Truth Teller said:

"Small town boys throwing around bombastic words for three minutes."

