The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, revealed that the country has a severe shortage of ambulances

Motsoaledi said the areas that are most affected by the ambulance shortage are KwaZulu-Natal, the North Weast, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape

He also revealed that the country's population required 6000 ambulances and is currently operating with 4000 ambulances

SA has an ambulance shortage: Aaron Motsoaledi

According to SABC News, Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi revealed in a written response to Parliament that the country has a 2000-ambulance shortage compared to the ratio of citizens to ambulances. Motsoaledi said that the country's population of 62 million requires 6000 ambulances but only has over 60% of the required number.

The Western Cape requires 743 ambulances but only has 274. The available budget and staff availability contribute to the allocation of ambulances. The Department of Health's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the department is working with provinces to address the shortage.

South Africans cry foul

Motsoaledi's revelation did not go down well with South Africans on Facebook, and some pointed to the country's healthcare system and its failures.

Keith Alfred Aldolph Blake asked:

"What is the minister going to do about it?"

Faried Williams asked:

"Is this now another way of getting your hands on the kitty?"

Abraham Rawana said:

"Sell the vehicles that drive our useless ministers around and buy ambulances."

Madimatle Molapo Jr said:

"And yet, the unemployment rate is high."

Michelle Anne Burke said:

"Fix it! The public health system is a living nightmare."

Paul Rathbone said:

"Sort out Bara's CEO first and get doctors and nurses to their posts. Without them, the ambulances are useless."

