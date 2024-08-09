The ANC gives its unwavering support to the police in the fight against firearm crime in South Africa

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has reiterated the stance that if criminals fire guns at police, they will return fire

The support for the policemen a women who risks their lives for our safety was reiterated

JOHANNESBURG—Fikile Mbalula echoed the call that the police have the backing of the ANC and encouraged them to fight fire with fire.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula supports police in firearm battles with criminals. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula remarked that there are a lot of guns in the country and that everyone has guns, AK-47s and will shoot at random with no thought. This was reported on Jacaranda FM. He went on to say that criminals don't surrender and that they shoot at the police, and we have to be on the side of the police against dangerous criminals as a society. We must form partnerships with the police, and the minister must know he has our support as a society as the ANC. The police must understand that society will forever support men and women in blue who are fighting crime and put their bodies on the line and risk their lives for us to be safe.

ANC's stance against fighting crime

"Dangerous criminals must know that the law is the law. The rule of law must be respected. If they shoot at police, the police in self-defence in the context of the law, must respond accordingly. We must not say to the police do not respond to criminals when they are killing you. Killing one police officer is too much. One police officer is too much," said Mbalula as seen live on ENCA.

A call for more resources

The Deputy Police Minister, Polly Boshielo has asked the power that be to provide more resources to tackle criminal activity.

The areas of need are to increase the number of visible police, additional detectives and call for technology to assist and control guns in South Africa.

Five suspects killed by SAPS in Cato Crest shoot-out

In related news, Briefly News reported that five suspects were killed in a shoot-out with police in Cato Crest, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The suspects, who were linked to recent murders, thefts, and a hijacking in the area, were already known to law enforcement.

An AK47, three handguns, and drugs were discovered in the possession of the deceased.

Source: Briefly News