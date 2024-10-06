The Tshwane council mayoral seat has been vacant since Cilliers Brink was removed from office

The ANC are now talking with the Freedom Front Plus over a coalition to control Tshwane

ActionSA were also in talks with the ANC, but those talks reportedly have since fallen apart

The ANC Rhave reached out to the Freedom Front Plus about a possible coalition government in Tshwane. Image: Marco Longari/ Deaan Vivier.

The battle for control of the City of Tshwane will take centre stage this week, and the ANC are making moves to gain power in the metro.

The ANC have reached out to the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), asking for their support to take control of the council.

The mayoral seat has been vacant since Cilliers Brink was removed from office after a motion of no confidence was passed.

The council will vote for a new mayor on Wednesday, 9 September.

Negotiations underway between ANC and FF Plus

Talks between the two parties are now being held ahead of the upcoming vote, with talks said to be related to all spheres of government.

The FF Plus and ANC are already members of the Government of National Unity and are no strangers to working together.

Negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage, and a decision could be made soon.

ActionSA and ANC were also in talks

The ANC were also in negotiations with ActionSA over a possible coalition.

ActionSA were in coalition with the DA, but their split led to Brink’s departure.

Herman Mashaba’s party even proposed Nasiphi Moya as the new mayor if talks with the ANC proved fruitful, but the talks are said to have broken down now.

FF Plus confirms negotiations

FF Plus spokesperson Wouter Wessels confirmed that the ANC contacted them but added that no agreements have been put in place yet.

He added that all parties in the council were in discussions to bring stability to Tshwane.

Mzansi reacts to ANC’s plans

Aubrey Vukeya said:

“They are ready to do everything to be in power; there's a lot at stake. What ANC is doing is prostitution.”

Paul Petrus Van Rooy asked:

“The FF+ already joined up with ANC in municipalities in WC, so what's wrong with Tshwane? Are they afraid of also being branded betrayers by the number one betrayer?

Peggy O'Neill added:

“Oh gosh. Do any of these politicians care about us?

Khekhe Khonzeka asked:

“Kanti, what was the deal between ActionSA and ANC?”

Vululami Mahlawuli joked:

“These ANC Madalas flopped big time.”

Veli Ledwaba Ka Malatji added:

“So desperate for power.”

ActionSA votes against Brink

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA voted against Cilliers Brink on the motion of no confidence.

Party leader Herman Mashaba explained that ActionSA voted against Brinks because he felt the DA stabbed him in the back.

The DA and ActionSA were working together to maintain control of the country’s administrative capital.

