The Economic Freedom Fighters criticised the African National Congress for appointing Jabu Mbalula to replace Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mahae

Mbalula, the brother of the African National Congress's secretary general Fikile Mbalula, replaced Letsoha-Mahae after she was accused of corruption

The Red Berets accused the ANC of trying to cover Letsoha-Mahae and keeping her from being held accountable

The EFF accused the ANC of politically rewarding Jabu Mbalula. Images: Free State Provincial Government/Facebook and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

FREE STATE—The Economic Freedom Fighters called out the African National Congress for trying to prevent former Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mahae, who was replaced, from facing the music.

EFF blasts ANC

The EFF reacted negatively to the decision the ANC made to place LEtsoha-Mahae on special leave after she was accused of receiving two cars from a businessman from the Free State.

The party said the decision to remove her highlighted its failure to implement its step-aside policy efficiently. The party also called the party out for appointing Jabu Mbalila, the secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula's brother, as the stand-in Premier. They accused Mbalula of being implicated in corruption and wasteful expenditure in the Mangaung Metro Municipality.

South Africans weigh in

Below are some of the comments made on Facebook.

Clifford Smith said:

"It will take some people forever to govern a country. When they see money in their control, they steal."

Kay"K's Page said:

"But if the ANC didn't put her on special leave, it was going to look like the ANC is not listening or taking the allegations seriously."

Cosby Poonyane asked:

"What about her husband? He must go on vacation as well."

Carlos Manuel Tavares said:

"ANC back to the future."

