EFF Slams ANC Appointing Jabu Mbalula To Replace Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mahae
- The Economic Freedom Fighters criticised the African National Congress for appointing Jabu Mbalula to replace Free State Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mahae
- Mbalula, the brother of the African National Congress's secretary general Fikile Mbalula, replaced Letsoha-Mahae after she was accused of corruption
- The Red Berets accused the ANC of trying to cover Letsoha-Mahae and keeping her from being held accountable
FREE STATE—The Economic Freedom Fighters called out the African National Congress for trying to prevent former Free State premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mahae, who was replaced, from facing the music.
EFF blasts ANC
The EFF reacted negatively to the decision the ANC made to place LEtsoha-Mahae on special leave after she was accused of receiving two cars from a businessman from the Free State.
The party said the decision to remove her highlighted its failure to implement its step-aside policy efficiently. The party also called the party out for appointing Jabu Mbalila, the secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula's brother, as the stand-in Premier. They accused Mbalula of being implicated in corruption and wasteful expenditure in the Mangaung Metro Municipality.
South Africans weigh in
Below are some of the comments made on Facebook.
Clifford Smith said:
"It will take some people forever to govern a country. When they see money in their control, they steal."
Kay"K's Page said:
"But if the ANC didn't put her on special leave, it was going to look like the ANC is not listening or taking the allegations seriously."
Cosby Poonyane asked:
"What about her husband? He must go on vacation as well."
Carlos Manuel Tavares said:
"ANC back to the future."
EFF willing to work with MKP
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF said it was willing to work with the MK Party.
The party's secretary-general, Omphile Maotwe, said the party stands a better chance to be stronger with the MK Party's backing despite its members defecting to the MK Party.
