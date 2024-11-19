The United States of America's ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, has tendered his resignation

His resignation came after Donald Trump recently won the 2024 United States general elections

South Africans were jubilant at his decision to leave the office, and some said South Africa was supposed to fire him

JOHANNESBURG — Reuben Brigety stepped down from his role as the USA ambassador to South Africa.

Brigety resigns

Brigety resigned after Donald Trump won the 2024 General Elections, ousting Democratic Party leader Joe Biden. Brigety said he is resigning because he is a member of the Democratic Party, and Trump is a member of the Republican Party. He is expected to leave the country in January 2025. He said he was grateful to the South African government and people for their warmth and hospitality.

Brigety caused controversy when he accused Preotria of shipping arms to Russia during the Russia/Ukraine War. South Africa and Russia denied his allegations, and as a result, the Rand suffered. Many leaders in the African National Congress called for him to step down. He maintained his stance even though his allegations jeopardised the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa).

South Africans relieved

Netizens on Facebook celebrated his resignation.

Ekiru Loupe Loupe said:

"Trump trumping on them mercilessly!"

Kgaditsi Neo said:

"This one was supposed to get fired by SA. He thought he was bigger than our country."

Edwin Malatji said:

"He must go and not come back."

Neville John Bohmer said:

"Goodbye to you."

Nna Rapsa said:

"Good riddance."

Sonja Fourie said:

"Cheers. Don't come back."

