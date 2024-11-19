Abathembu King Dalindyebo’s 6th Wife Nolubabalo Mcinga Resigns As EFF NCOP Member
- Nolubabalo Mcinga, who is the sixth wife of the Abathembu king Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has left the Economic Freedom Fighters
- Mcinga, who was a member of the National Council of Provinces, claims that she is not well and resigned from Parliament and the party
- some south Africans believed that this was an opportunity for the EFF to have younger members representing the constituencies
JOHANNESBURG—Nolubabalo Mcinga, the sixth wife of Abathembu monarch Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, has dropped the Economic Freedom Fighters.
Another EFF member resigns
Mcinga confirmed to TshisaLIVE that she was leaving the party and was feeling unwell. She was a member of the National Council of Provinces. She sent a message to the Public Petitions and Executive Undertakings Committee chairperson and announced her resignation. She also said she resigned as an EFF member.
EFF bleeding members
The Red Berets seem to be haemorrhaging members. Recently, Dali Mpofu resigned from the party, and before that, former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane left the EFF. Their resignation followed that of former deputy president and co-founder Floyd Shivambu.
South Africans clap for resignation
Netizens on Facebook believed that her and other members' resignations would open the door to a new order of members.
Daniel Peckstein said:
"All elders must go. EFF is a generational mission.
Siyanda Gqamane said:
"Every successful institution at some stage went through what the EFF is going through right now, and those institutions are still standing."
Dinake Hendrick said:
"I didn't even know her, so we are still fine."
Abutie Isaiah said:
"The nice part about this is that they open up space for young people to lead. So let them leave."
King Dave Themba Sindane said:
"Good riddance."
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi barred from EFF Elective Conference
In a related article, Briefly News reported that the EFF reportedly barred Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from attending the EFF's National Elective Conference.
South Africans went into a frenzy and interpreted his ban from the Elective Conference as a sign of bad times for the Red Berets.
