Members of the All African Alliance Movement (AAAM) have won their court case against the MK Party

Their members were expelled as Members of Parliament from the party, and they took the party to court

South Africans remarked that the MK Party abides by the rules set by President Jacob Zuma and does not abide by the laws of the country

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

MKP members who were fired won their case against the party. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — The expelled MK Party Members of Parliament successfully won their case, challenging their expulsion after the 2024 general elections.

AAAM wins court case

SABC News reported that the All African Alliance Movement members successfully challenged their axing. The Western Cape High Court ruled in their favour and set their expulsion aside.

How they got axed

Members of the AAAM argued that they had an agreement with the MK Party to suspend their activities and work with it. They also reportedly had a deal to share the election gains equally. The MK Party was the third most voted-for party during the elections.

However, the MK Party sidelined them and removed them from Parliament barely two weeks after the National Speaker Thoko Didiza swore them in. The MK Party also refused to acknowledge them as Members of Parliament.

SA laughs

Netizens on Facebook roasted the party.

Tiyani Zulu said:

"There's no case here. The constitution of the MK Party gives Zuma all the power."

Steve Mashola said:

"Zuma made it clear that there will be no elective conferences and no hearings in his party. If he feels like he doesn't like you, he will expel you."

Lebza Small said:

"Let the games begin. The case is going to expose and prove whether Zuma is in charge or not."

Gamelihle Gama said:

"Family stokvel."

Nebuchadnezzar Zwane said:

"The circus is steaming ahead."

Mary Phadi reinstated as MK Party member

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mary Phadi was reinstated as a member of the opposition party.

The Mbombelaq High Court ruled in her favour after she was kicked out of the party for allegedly plotting a political rival's assassination.

Source: Briefly News