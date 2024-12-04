Public Protector To Investigate Claims of Financial Mismanagement Against Minister Gayton McKenzie
- The EFF has its sights set on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie for his trip to the Olympics
- The Economic Freedom Fighters' MP Sinawo Thambo revealed that the Public Protector will probe allegations of financial mismanagement against McKenzie
- This was after McKenzie's office spent over R800,000 on his trip to France during the Olympics
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters confirmed that the Public Protector will investigate Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's alleged financial misconduct. This was after he reportedly spent over R800,000 on his trip to the Olympics in France in August 2024.
Public Protector to come after Gayton McKenzie
EFF MP Sinawo Thambo posted a response he received from the Public Protector on his X account @Sinawo_Thambo. The Public Protector confirmed that it received the EFF's complaint, which it lodged on 17 October, in connection with the alleged financial misconduct.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The Public Protector said it is investigating the EFF's complaint and added that a preliminary investigation will be conducted to determine the merits of the EFF's complaint. The EFF accused McKenzie of spending over R800,000 during his trip to the Olympics. He defended himself and said that he was not aware of the financial aspect of the trip.
Read the Public Protector's response here:
South Africans debated the announcement
Netizens were on different sides of the argument.
Some supported the EFF
Ntokozo Masuku said:
"The real scandal here is how they all got away with it."
Rabs G said:
"Now, this is what we voted the EFF for."
Nhlayisi said:
"Gayton acts like Jesus too much while he's just a guy who hustled his way up."
Those who disagreed with the EFF
Menier Guevara said:
"If only you guys can show the same level of determination on the VBS saga."
Lucien said:
"Clutching at straws."
Katlego Mashiane said:
"Mara you should leave Gayton alone, please. why are yu guys fighting each other?"
McKenzie demands accountability from his department
In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie demanded that the acting director-general, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, account for how much she spent attending the Olympics.
He tweeted a letter which he sent to Dr Khumalo, demanding an explanation for why she spent over R800,000 during her stay in France.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za