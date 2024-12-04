The EFF has its sights set on Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie for his trip to the Olympics

The Economic Freedom Fighters' MP Sinawo Thambo revealed that the Public Protector will probe allegations of financial mismanagement against McKenzie

This was after McKenzie's office spent over R800,000 on his trip to France during the Olympics

Sinawo Thambo has his sights set on Gayton McKenzie. Images: @Sinawo_Thambo/X and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters confirmed that the Public Protector will investigate Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's alleged financial misconduct. This was after he reportedly spent over R800,000 on his trip to the Olympics in France in August 2024.

Public Protector to come after Gayton McKenzie

EFF MP Sinawo Thambo posted a response he received from the Public Protector on his X account @Sinawo_Thambo. The Public Protector confirmed that it received the EFF's complaint, which it lodged on 17 October, in connection with the alleged financial misconduct.

The Public Protector said it is investigating the EFF's complaint and added that a preliminary investigation will be conducted to determine the merits of the EFF's complaint. The EFF accused McKenzie of spending over R800,000 during his trip to the Olympics. He defended himself and said that he was not aware of the financial aspect of the trip.

Read the Public Protector's response here:

South Africans debated the announcement

Netizens were on different sides of the argument.

Some supported the EFF

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"The real scandal here is how they all got away with it."

Rabs G said:

"Now, this is what we voted the EFF for."

Nhlayisi said:

"Gayton acts like Jesus too much while he's just a guy who hustled his way up."

Those who disagreed with the EFF

Menier Guevara said:

"If only you guys can show the same level of determination on the VBS saga."

Lucien said:

"Clutching at straws."

Katlego Mashiane said:

"Mara you should leave Gayton alone, please. why are yu guys fighting each other?"

McKenzie demands accountability from his department

In a related article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie demanded that the acting director-general, Dr Cynthia Khumalo, account for how much she spent attending the Olympics.

He tweeted a letter which he sent to Dr Khumalo, demanding an explanation for why she spent over R800,000 during her stay in France.

