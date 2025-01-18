President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be attending the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump

The South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, will attend in his place

The president's spokesperson said no South African president attended the American president's inauguration

Why is Ramaphosa not attending Trump's inauguration?

According to IOL, Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said no South African president in the country's history has ever attended a presidential inauguration. The International Relations Department's Deputy Director-General Clayson Monyela said Ebrahim Rasool would represent South Africa at the event.

Donald Trump's dealings with South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulated Trump after he defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 US elections

Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries in the event BRICS might create its own currency

The Department of International Relations and Cooperations said it is willing to engage with Trump to clarify the BRICS currency issue

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on @MDNnews's tweet shared their views.

IG:tumelotiger10 said:

"Finally! We will free ourselves from relations with the most corrupt country of them all!"

Boosting said:

"It goes both ways. No US president was invited when Ramapnhosa was re-elected."

Andile Lunigsa said:

"South Africa has all the natural resources for industrial development. It does not need the imperialist country, the United States."

JN said:

"Very few foreign leaders are attending."

Tumelo asked:

"Who cares?"

