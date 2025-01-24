Dr John Hlophe and Dali Mpofu Tasked With Heading Up MK Party’s Disciplinary Committee, SA Amused
- Dali Mpofu and Dr John Hlophe have been appointed to key roles in the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's Disciplinary Committee
- Mpofu has represented Jacob Zuma in his legal battles, while Dr Hlophe is a former Judge President
- South Africans laughed at the decisions, saying that both men were ill-disciplined themselves
The MK Party is adding big guns to its Disciplinary Committee.
The party has appointed two legal heavyweights, Dali Mpofu and Dr John Hlophe, to the Disciplinary Committee.
During a briefing held on Thursday, 23 January 2025, the party announced that Mpofu was appointed Chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee. Dr Hlophe will now be the party’s Chairperson of the National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals.
In making the decision, the party described both as being among the best legal minds in South Africa. Mpofu, a former National Chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters, also represents MK Party leader Jacob Zuma on the legal front. At the same time, Dr Hlophe is a former Judge President of the Western Cape who was impeached.
MK Party to launch Women and Youth Leagues
The Zuma-led party also announced that it would be launching the Youth and Women’s League.
The organisation announced that the MK Party Youth League will be officially launched on 16 June 2025, while the Women’s League will be unveiled on 9 August 2025.
South Africans laugh at party’s decision
The appointment of Dr Hlophe and Mpofu to the Disciplinary Committee sparked laughter online as social media users pointed out that both faced disciplinary issues themselves.
Ollie de Villiers said:
“Blind leading the blind. Criminal.”
Kelly Clarke sarcastically added:
“Both shining beacons of integrity.”
Onikwa Mpumela said:
“They need to be disciplined themselves first before they discipline others.”
@101blackpower said:
“🙆🏾kangaroo court is coming.”
Ntshembo Masia stated:
“But they're both ill-disciplined.”
Tumisang Mamabolo asked:
“Imagine you are accused of corruption, and they appoint a formerly corrupt judge and advocate to adjudicate your case. And both are very close to the very corrupt President and VBS-accused corrupt Secretary-General. Tell me how you will survive?”
Patrick Sipho Njova stated:
“They must start with JZ for wanting to retain his membership with his former party.”
MK Party wants Trump to investigate Phala Phala
In a related article, the MK Party praised Donald Trump following his inauguration as the new President of the USA.
Briefly News reported that Jacob Zuma's party described Trump as a beacon of hope and asked him to investigate Phala Phala.
The party urged the new president to investigate why the US currency was found hidden at Cyril Ramaphosa's farm.
