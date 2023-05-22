An office building and seven vehicles were set alight at a taxi rank in Bolobedi, Limpopo

While the motive of the fire is still unknown, police have launched a massive search for the unknown suspects

A case of property damage has been opened, and the vehicles destroyed are estimated to be worth over R2 million

LIMPOPO - Unknown suspects caused million in property damage in Kgapane outside of Tzaneeen in Limpopo.

Limpopo police have launched a search for suspects responsible for a fire at a taxi rank. Image: SAPS/Supplied and stock photo/Getty Images

The incident occurred on Saturday, 20 May, when the suspects set fire to an office building and seven vehicles, including several taxis, at a taxi rank.

Limpopo police launch manhunt for taxi arson incident

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said that Bolobedu police are still unsure of the motive of the arson but have launched a massive manhunt.

Ledwaba added that the torched vehicles are worth more than R2 million, SABC News reported.

Ledwaba said that the police in Bolobedi are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for the act of arson.

Security guard reports taxi rank arson incident to Limpopo police

The police spokesperson said that the incident was witnessed by a 32-year-old security guard on duty at the premises. The security guard noticed a fire in the yard and, upon investigation, saw the buildings and vehicles were on fire.

The fire was reported to the police and members of the emergency fire brigade, who extinguished the blaze, IOL reported.

The police have implored citizens with any information to contact branch commander Lieutenant-Colonel Marius Botha at 082 469 2937.

