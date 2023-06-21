Diepsloot residents have no intention of ending their protests over high crime rates until President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses them

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says he supports the communities protest action and called for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants

South Africans have weighed in on the situation, with some people blaming the government and others blaming undocumented foreigners

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is a wanted man in the township of Diepsloot, Nouth of Johannesburg.

Diepsloot residents want President Cyril Ramaphosa to address their grievances. Images: Thierry Monasse & @DudulaMedia/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

Frustrated residents have taken to the streets in protest since the beginning of the week and have vowed to continue with riots until the country's number one addresses them and their concerns.

Diepsloot residents embark on protests against the high crime rate

According to EWN, residents have been protesting because they are frustrated by the lack of police visibility and the high crime rate.

Residents say they have been living in fear because of the criminality in the area. Wednesday, 21 June, marks the third day since service delivery was interrupted and residents took to the streets.

Diepsloot community members have also accused illegal immigrants of the criminality seen in the area.

Loyiso Toyiya, Chairperson of the Diepsloot Community Forum, alleged that four people were horrifically murdered in the past week, including a community leader.

Toyiya said the community has decided to continue protesting until Ramaphosa comes to Diepsloot and addresses their concerns.

Gayton McKenzie says he stands with the Diepsloot community

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie took to his official Twitter account to say he is backing the Diepsloot community as chaos continues to rain on the streets.

McKenzie called for the mass deportation of illegal immigrants and accused them of causing havoc in Diepsloot.

The PA leader also urged the Department of Home Affairs to act quickly and start deporting undocumented foreign nationals, arguing that the violence and chaos would only escalate.

South Africans weigh in on violent protests in Diepsloot

@PressPlaySA said:

"The anarchy has started, people have long been complaining about crime and fighting for scarce jobs, they have to compete for jobs with illegal foreign nationals, it was inevitable, and it will spread across the country like wildfire #Diepsloot #Crime #Jobs #Unemployment"

@BVertiago said:

"I question what type of thinking goes behind one that believes most problems would disappear after deportation. As if corruption doesn’t exist in the core elements of government. As if police officers aren't useless and not corrupt themselves."

@RHeiti said:

"Not just Diepsloot residents! The whole of SA is suffering under corrupt ANC!!!! ALL SAns and ALL areas are suffering crime and collapsing water, road, electricity, education, health, sewage, etc infrastructures! Stop voting for Corrupt politicians that don't care about SA!"

@ISephara said:

"What's happening in Diepsloot is exactly what's happening in Hillbrow, Zandspruit, Cosmo City, Soshanguve, West Rand & many other areas in South Africa. SAns live in fear as they are robbed and murdered by illegal foreigners. SA can't go on like this"

