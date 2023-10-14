Mmusi Maimane will suffer the full wrath of the law after he made a statement against former Cape Town municipal council members

The former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, will pay hundreds of rands after accusing the members of resigning from the DA for insidious reasons

Mmusi Maimane made efforts to settle the issue with the former members of Cape Town members, but they all insisted on settling the matter in court

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

WESTERN CAPE- Mmusi Maimane landed in hot water with the law. The former DA leader will pay for defamatory statements made in 2018 about why former Cape Town municipal members resigned.

Mmusi Maimane will pay hundreds of rands for claiming former Cape Town council members were corrupt. Image: Sunday Times / Gulshan Khan

Source: Getty Images

The court matter started because Mmusi Maimame made unfounded claims about Municipal members in Cape Town. The statement was made amid Patricia de Lille's step down as mayor.

Mmusi Maimane loses defamation court battle

DA's former leader, Mmusi Maimane, will pay the price after claiming that then-members of the municipal council in Cape Town resigned to escape accusations of corruption alongside Patrcia de Lille.

PAY ATTENTION:

SABC News reported that Maimane also said the four members should be investigated for corruption.

How much will Mmusi Maimane pay to each defamation victim?

According to SABC News, Mmusi Maimane, now the leader of BOSA, initially wanted to pay the four R35 000 each and issued an official retraction. The Western Cape High Court ruled that R100 000 to R135 000 was due to each plaintiff affected by Maimane's statements.

SA reacts to Mmusi Maimane's defamation case loss

Netizens had varying opinions about Mmusi Maimame's legal misfortune. Some joked about how he could avoid paying the money.

Tate Ati Vasko said:

"Be careful of what you say, especially when you're angry."

Ntokozo Myeni added:

"Zakhala, isisukile."

Christine Jurgens joked:

"DON'T PAY THE MONEY BACK, MR Maimane. LET THE ANC AND EFF PAY IT."

Lubabalo Wushe Velebhayi added:

"Tell them you don't have it! And you are not going to bomb G4S cash trucks!"

Syabonga Mhleliwezinto Mzilankatha commented:

"Now that's where you realize that you were raising a Lion thinking it's a Cat."

"This is victory for everybody": Jackie Phamotse guilty of defaming the Kumalos

Briefly News previously reported that Author Jackie Phamotse has been found guilty of defaming Basetsana Kumalo and her husband Romeo Kumalo. She made her appearance at the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 19 September.

Phamotse faced charges of crimen injuria, criminal defamation, and contempt of court after her damning 2018 tweet.

The five-year-long legal battle ended in court when the magistrate said it was proven beyond reasonable doubt that the Bare author defamed the Kumalos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News