The eThekwini Municipality has implemented a vicious damage control plan to help alleviate the city's water crisis

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the city said the production of water in Reservoirs 2 and 3 has been impacted by a power outage at the plant

Social media users have shared their frustrations with the night-time shutdown of the bulk supply system

eThekwini Municipality has implemented the night-time water-shedding plan until further notice. Images: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The eThekwini Municipality has added salt to the loadshedding wound by implementing night-time water-shedding for the residents of the coastal city.

The water supply to some Durban townships and neighbourhoods will be shut down from 9pm to 4am every night as the city grapples with the water supply crisis until further notice.

Umngeni-uThukela Durban Heights is experiencing production-level issues

In a statement received by Briefly News, the Umngeni-uThukela Durban Heights Treatment Works plant said it experienced a power outage last week, which affected the production levels of Reservoirs 2 and 3:

"Due to the current low level of Reservoir 2 and 3 at Durban Heights, the eThekwini bulk supply system has not yet fully recovered. This has resulted in potable water reservoir levels not being monitored and managed efficiently.

"In order to improve the water supply system, it was jointly agreed by both the City and Umgeni-uThukela Water that there will be restricted flows during the night. Operation teams will be shutting some reservoir inlets and outlets to help recovery of Reservoir 2 and 3 levels as quickly as possible."

Social media users express frustration over Durban's restricted water supply

Durban residents have expressed frustration about dealing with the water cuts. Here are some of the comments:

@casualgamer_za sarcastically said:

"Literal water-shedding in Durban, folks. Despite our dams being full. We love it here, folks. If you don't vote out the ANC next year, you are certifiably insane."

@nokukhanyamathonsi3281 added:

"Someone said life in Durban is a scam. This is the only city that is always going through a lot."

@MgulwaAndile complained:

"Parts of Verulam haven't had water for the past two weeks. Reference numbers received from the call centre are continually being closed without water being restored. Buffelsdraai to be exact!"

@NazMat was annoyed:

"@eThekwiniM Thanks for your concern for the citizens of Durban. There’s no water in Durban North again. No notice. No expected return time. I’ll tell my daughter who is writing matric to just focus on her studies."

@Mark-nm6zw commented:

"What a chop, there are 4 shaft pumps at Durban Heights and only 2 are on duty. Two failed simultaneously. Yes, they should have predicted the impending failure, but there is redundancy."

