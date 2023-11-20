Members of the South African Police Service busted a man who was allegedly impersonating a government official

The man was caught wearing a Department of Home Affairs official and was accused of extorting shop owners of R10 000

Netizens weighed in on how crime in South Africa allowed individuals to commit similar misdeeds

The South African Police Service in Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal, arrested an allegedly fake immigration officer. A video of his arrest and his being caught with items he used to impersonate a government official went viral. South Africans weighed in and shared a different view of the video.

Fake Home Affairs officer caught

posted the video on X showing the man being taken into the SAPS' custody. The clip shows a police officer spreading the t-shirt the man used to impersonate an officer from the Department of Home Affairs. The officer declares that they will also confiscate his laptop. The man is shown avoiding the camera as he is handcuffed.

According to the caption, the man allegedly extorted foreign-owned shops after accusing them of selling expired goods and food. After threatening to shut them down, he reportedly demanded R10,000 to keep him quiet. Watch the video here:

South Africans weigh in on the video

Netizens were not surprised that he was impersonating a government official.

Mfo ka Khumalo wrote:

“WTF! I know this dude back from my home town. He used to work for the Magistrates Court in Paupietersburg.”

DJ T-Junction pointed out:

“South Africa is full of possibilities.”

Mdu M remarked:

“He was solving the crime while committing a crime.”

Yukio Mishima added:

“Trying to exhort people already paying the police for protection was a blunder.”

Maxwell remarked:

“Please investigate Pretoria. Too many fake police officers are taking money from foreigners operating around Bosman Bus Station and Visagie Street.”

Last Known as W observed:

“If the government had proper control of these, there wouldn’t be a gap for criminals to fill.”

Akukaria remarked:

“This is what Dudula people want EFF to support. Vigilantism and extortion.”

