John Kani and Thabo Mbeki are among the attendees at Peter Magubane's funeral

The legendary photographer's sendoff has received mass coverage since the news of his passing

South Africans rallied to pay their respects to Magubane

John Kani and Thabo Mbeki were among the mourners at the funeral of late photographer, Peter Magubane. Images: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times, Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images, Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Peter Magubane's funeral is being held on Wednesday, 10 January 2024, and the likes of John Kani and Thabo Mbeki are in attendance.

John Kani and Thabo Mbeki attend Peter Magubane's funeral

Just over a week since Peter Sexford Magubane tragically passed away on 1 January 2024, he is receiving a king's sendoff attended by some of the country's most celebrated individuals.

The photographer and anti-apartheid activist was known for his work at DRUM Magazine and for capturing some of South Africa’s most historic moments, including the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

At his state funeral, veteran actor John Kani and former president Thabo Mbeki were captured by Newzroom Afrika among the mourners who went to pay their last respects to the veteran photojournalist:

According to The South African, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi felt it was fitting that Magubane receive a provincial funeral following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement:

"It is a well-deserved recognition for this fearless activist and national treasure who shared the black majority’s struggle with the world. He didn't just give a voice to the downtrodden majority; he also contributed to the fall of the apartheid dictatorship."

Mzansi reacts to Peter Magubane's passing

Netizens sent heartwarming tributes honouring Peter Magubane:

shuping_molale said:

"He must rest in power. Great man."

shuping_molale wrote:

"May the great man rest in geographical and historical power."

The University of Pretoria honoured Magubane:

"UP joins the world in mourning the passing of Dr Peter Magubane, an alumnus honoured with an honorary doctorate in visual arts at UP in 2023. His profound impact as a legendary photojournalist will be remembered. Our thoughts are with his family."

sastrugglestory celebrated Magubane:

"A giant has gone the way of the ancestors. Dr. Magubane wasn't just a photographer; he was a visual chronicler of history, a storyteller."

Diyd Ngorima posted:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Leleti Khumalo pays tribute to Mbongeni Ngema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Leleti Khumalo's tribute to her late husband, Mbongeni Ngema.

The legendary playwright tragically passed away due to a car accident on December 2023 on his way from a funeral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News