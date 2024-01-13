Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will no longer be a member of parliament if the ANC wins in 2024 elections

The seasoned politician who is Minister in the Presidency responsible for women, youth and persons with disabilities will step down from her role

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma explained in a letter to the ANC electoral committee that she would no longer be available in 2024

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made an announcement about her political career. The minister in the presidency will no longer form a part of South Africa's parliament.

Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma resigned as a member of parliament just before ANC's 112th anniversary celebration. Image: Gallo Images /Antoine Gyori - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

The 74-year-old was due to be appointed again and was already scheduled for an interview. Nkosazana-Dlamini Zuma sent a resignation letter before any further steps for her reappointment.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma resigns from Parliament

According to TimesLIVE, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma sent a letter to Motlanthe and cced Secretary General Fikile Mbalula, stating her intention not to be reinstated as a member of Parliament. She said there was no reason to interview her for the upcoming national list.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma escpapes ANC hot seat

The politician veteran's resignation Just a day before the ANC is Gathering for their 112th anniversary. She has been with the cabinet since 1994. TimesLIVE reported that her resignation also comes after the party reportedly considered taking her to the National Disciplinary Committee (NDC) for defying the party line in parliament.

She was meant to face the heat, for she voted for the adoption of section 9 recommending the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phalaphala controversy.

SA reacts to Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's resignation

Online users had much to say after seeing that Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be gone next year. People shared their thoughts online.

Jane Singh commented:

"Long overdue. We need young blood in parliament."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac wrote:

"MK this one! One of my favorite ANC people."

Tswaledi Hlakudi Snr added:

"Let her go, in fact, she should have gone a long time ago, she should leave the ANC as well."

Maesela Kekana wa pleased:

"It will be good for your health and you will have peace of mind you have done well God bless Madam all the best."

Chris Makwala agreed:

"It's time to rest gogo."

Moeketsi Keke Nhlapo speculated:

"My ANC here is the most realistic member. She's fully aware that ANC is synonymous with Titanic. If I was the ANC spokesperson I'd retire too. With Mbalula there, who needs a spokesperson."

Siyabonga Madoda Mdlalose applauded:

"Good decision mama."

SA riled up by Ramaphosa saying ANC will win

Briefly News previously reported that the African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa is confident that the ANC will win the elections. Ramaphosa remarked that the idea that the ANC could be removed from the government is a dream. South Africans believe the ANC might rig the elections to win the 2024 General Elections.

Ramaphosa spoke during the ruling party’s 112th celebration on 8 January in Mpumalanga. Cupcake spoke confidently about the African National Congress winning the next elections.

According to TimesLIVE, Ramaphosa said that anyone who believed the ANC could be removed from power was dreaming. He said this was because the ANC is written in the people's hearts and has been through ups and downs in the country.

Source: Briefly News