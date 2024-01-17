Eskom declares Stage 3 load-shedding starting Wednesday at 4 pm.

Ongoing maintenance and the loss of four units prompt Stage 3 load-shedding from 4 pm to 5 am on Thursday

The pattern will continue until Saturday morning, and Eskom plans to provide an update on Friday afternoon

Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding is back on Wednesday. Image: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Eskom has announced that stage 3 load-shedding from 4pm on Wednesday, followed by stage 2 at 5am on Thursday.

"Despite restoring 3,200MW of generation capacity in the last 48 hours, ongoing maintenance and the setback of losing four units require Stage 3 load-shedding from 4 pm to 5 am on Thursday."

The cycle continues

The cycle will persist until Saturday morning, with Eskom set to deliver an update on Friday afternoon.

"Unplanned outages stand at 14,894MW, alongside planned maintenance at 8,336MW. The projected load for Wednesday's evening peak demand is 25,503MW"

Mzansi is not surprised by the load-shedding

Mo Rosenberg noted:

"We voting for more Loadshedding this year."

Marion Jeanne Wesson Gaffney posted:

"Glad we left SA when I see announcements like this."

Lendal Manho says:

"We hardly know the difference between these stages."

Thomas Walaza mentioned:

"As we slowly climb to stage 8."

Ruth Dee says:

"We are ready to suffer make us suffer more ANC we still gonna vote for u in future and in the now, Viva ANC we don't need electricity anymore."

Lucky madimetsa expressed:

"Useless government."

Mafana Machava noted:

"This is the main interest of Eskom to offer to South Africans."

Luigi Hendricks stated:

"Give them Stage 8 because they still voting ANC...they need to learn their lesson."

Ramaphosa pledges action: Putting an end to load-shedding woes

Previously, Briefly News reported that ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in resolving the country's load-shedding crisis, attributing hope to increased powers given to Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramaphosa, during his visit to Kwa-Ndebele in Mpumalanga, addressed the media and engaged with Amandebele kings on land issues and development.

Source: Briefly News