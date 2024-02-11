An accident occurred on a Limpopo road, and it involved a police vehicle that was transporting a suspect

The car accident on the R101 was fatal, and there was only one person who sustained grave injuries

South Africans expressed their condolences after seeing details about the horrific vehicle crash in Limpopo

Limpopo - A bad car accident happened on a Limpopo road. Two cars were involved, including a South African policeman.

An accident involved SAPS, and seven died, including a police officer. Image: Gallo Images / Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Details about the accident got online users' attention. Many netizens were mortified by details of the car collision.

Accident with SAPS van claims lives

According to SABC News, a car accident on R101, Mookgophong, cleaned the lives of seven people. The death toll includes a police officer and a suspect.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Another police officer got away with serious injuries and was hospitalised. The rest of the five were in a sedan.

Traffic police spokesperson Vongani Chauke said that police are investigating what caused the accident. Authorities determined that the sedan crashed into the light delivery van head-on. Two in the SAPS vehicle died, and everyone in the Renault passed away.

South Africans horrified by accident

People expressed their sorrow on social media. Some netizens speculated that the police could have been driving, expecting cars to move out of the way

Matshiane Samsam said:

"Stop driving like you are in Mamelodi you'll face death."

Nhlanhla Gift commented:

"May the souls of the seven people and that soul of the Police rest in peace."

Matshiane Samsam wrote:

"Stop driving like you are in Mamelodi you'll face death."

20 children injured in KZN accidents

Briefly News previously reported that multiple car crashes in Kwazulu Natal resulted in 20 children sustaining mild and severe injuries. One of the accidents happened in Durban, and the other occurred in Pietermaritzburg.

According to SABC News, the first accident happened after a taxi carrying 10 children lost control and crashed into a tree in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg. The children were taken to hospital and sustained injuries. In another accident which took place in Cato Manor in Durban, a driver allegedly lost control of the car, and this resulted in an accident which left 10 children injured.

All of the children that were injured were under 10 years old. The children received treatment on the scene before the Emergency Management Services personnel took them to a hospital in Durban for further treatment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News