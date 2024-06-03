Prophet Sheperd Bushuri's TV station is reportedly in some serious trouble with the tax man

Prophetic Channel is said to have been slapped with a multi-million-rand tax bill for unpaid taxes

Mzansi hopes that Bushiri will be sent to prison, while others believe that his congregation might bail him out of his latest mess

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is said to be facing a multi-million-rand SARS debt over his TV station. Images: shepherdbushiri

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Prophet Shepherd Bushuri is in more legal trouble after his TV station, Prophetic Channel, was slapped with a bill by SARS. According to reports, Major 1 hasn't been paying his taxes and is in major trouble.

Prophet Shepherd Bushuri lands in SARS scandal

SARS has been on the ground for some time now, exposing some top business people's inconsistencies, and it looks like Prophet Shepherd Bushuri has landed in a scandal of his own.

The controversial prophet's television channel, Prophetic Channel, has been dodging taxes, and the South African Revenue Service is on its tail with a whopping R100M bill over unpaid taxes.

According to Sunday World, the tax man applied for a judgment against Bushiri’s Christian channel in the high court, and he will be the latest celeb to have their dirty laundry aired during the people.

Mzansi reacts to Prophet Shepherd Bushuri's SARS drama

Netizens are impressed by SARS' work, while others speculate that his congregation might help him dodge his debt:

__ThapeloM wrote:

"That isn't enough; they should increase that money."

Proph_Budmon said:

"No one can ever accuse SARS of being incompetent. They fetch all your faves, with no fear or favour."

MalumeRichie mocked Bushiri:

"He didn't see this coming!"

option_bad said:

"This is easy; his followers must just pray, and this will disappear."

Thapelo0607 claimed:

"Our South African brothers and sisters will donate for him."

Pontsho71768391 wrote:

"Teachers and other followers will use their pension funds to bail him out."

