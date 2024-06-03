Prophet Shepherd Bushiri TV Station ‘Prophetic Channel’ Reportedly in Trouble With SARS, SA Reacts
- Prophet Sheperd Bushuri's TV station is reportedly in some serious trouble with the tax man
- Prophetic Channel is said to have been slapped with a multi-million-rand tax bill for unpaid taxes
- Mzansi hopes that Bushiri will be sent to prison, while others believe that his congregation might bail him out of his latest mess
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Word on the street is that Prophet Shepherd Bushuri is in more legal trouble after his TV station, Prophetic Channel, was slapped with a bill by SARS. According to reports, Major 1 hasn't been paying his taxes and is in major trouble.
Prophet Shepherd Bushuri lands in SARS scandal
SARS has been on the ground for some time now, exposing some top business people's inconsistencies, and it looks like Prophet Shepherd Bushuri has landed in a scandal of his own.
The controversial prophet's television channel, Prophetic Channel, has been dodging taxes, and the South African Revenue Service is on its tail with a whopping R100M bill over unpaid taxes.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to Sunday World, the tax man applied for a judgment against Bushiri’s Christian channel in the high court, and he will be the latest celeb to have their dirty laundry aired during the people.
Mzansi reacts to Prophet Shepherd Bushuri's SARS drama
Netizens are impressed by SARS' work, while others speculate that his congregation might help him dodge his debt:
__ThapeloM wrote:
"That isn't enough; they should increase that money."
Proph_Budmon said:
"No one can ever accuse SARS of being incompetent. They fetch all your faves, with no fear or favour."
MalumeRichie mocked Bushiri:
"He didn't see this coming!"
option_bad said:
"This is easy; his followers must just pray, and this will disappear."
Thapelo0607 claimed:
"Our South African brothers and sisters will donate for him."
Pontsho71768391 wrote:
"Teachers and other followers will use their pension funds to bail him out."
SARS goes after Shauwn Mkhize
In more SARS scandals, Briefly News shared online reactions to the revenue service pursuing Shauwn Mkhize's assets.
The socialite is facing more drama with the tax man and stands to lose her luxury vehicles over her debt.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za