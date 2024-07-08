The Gift of the Givers are assisting almost 15,000 people who have been victims of the Western Cape floods

The floods destroyed over 1000 homes and left thousands homeless after the heavy rains struck the province over the weekend

The Gift of the Givers said it is working tirelessly with the authorities to ensure that they assist as many people as they can

Gift of the Givers is assisting over 14,000 victims of the Western Cape Floods. Images: Gift of the Givers

WESTERN CAPE—The humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said the severe rains are making it challenging to provide aid to victims of the Western Cape floods.

Gift of the Givers assists close to 15,000

SABC News reported that the organisation's spokesperson, Ali Sablay, said they have been working to assist in 12 informal settlements in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape, which were flooded by the bad weather in the province. Thousands were left homeless after the flood destroyed over 1000 houses.

Sablay said that the Gift of the Givers faces a challenge in assisting those affected by the floods. He said that in previous years, it was easier to provide aid in the area, but the heavy rains are making it difficult, and they must resort to making another plan.

South Africans applaud Gift of the Givers

Netizens on Facebook saluted the efforts Gift of the Givers is putting into helping the flood victims.

Donovan Cupido said:

"God keep your hands of protection over each and everyone living on the streets in informal settlements and residences."

Margs De M said:

"Thank you, Gift of the Givers. You are always there to help."

Michaek Harvey Chiku said:

"Well-managed DA province in South Africa, as they say."

Patricia Coetyee was impressed:

"Wonderful."

